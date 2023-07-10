LAZR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Luminar Technologies, Inc. Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 28, 2023 to March 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2023

Luminar Technologies, Inc. NEWS - LAZR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Luminar Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s photonic integrated circuit (“PIC”) to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

