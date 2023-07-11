Digital Commerce 360 Releases New Research on the Top 100 Online Marketplaces
Digital Commerce 360 unveils new research and data in its 2023 Global Online Marketplaces Report, an analysis of the world’s Top 100 online marketplaces.CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To succeed in today's transforming retail world, ecommerce needs to be a #1 priority. As the competition grows stronger, retailers must invest in trusted intelligence and technology that supports a robust online business.
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2023 Global Online Marketplaces Report is the industry's best tool for retailers and technology providers to learn the ins and outs of digital marketplaces—and how to leverage significant benefits like:
---Expand your customer base beyond your existing audience
---Increase sales by utilizing existing infrastructure, payment tools, etc.
---Sell products more quickly and cost-effectively by eliminating the need to set up and maintain a dedicated ecommerce website
---Gain valuable data and analytics into customer behavior, product performance and market trends
---Streamline order management and gain more time to focus on product development and customer satisfaction
WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE 2023 GLOBAL ONLINE MARKETPLACES REPORT:
---Ranking by category of the world’s Top 100 online marketplaces by 2022 third-party GMV
---30+ data-packed charts and graphs
---Breakout sections on global leaders, U.S. leaders, and a focus on Wish.com
---A detailed review of hybrid and niche marketplaces
---Findings from a consumer survey data on why shoppers are embracing online marketplaces in record numbers
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
