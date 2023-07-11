The Amortisator: an app for calculating the amortisation of photovoltaic systems

Amortisator App

The amortisation calculation of photovoltaic systems is an important factor in the customer's decision to invest in a photovoltaic system.” — Kai Schuhmacher

OELDE, NORDRHEIN-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Photovoltaic customer advisors know the situation in which customers ask when a photovoltaic system will pay for itself. In addition to general answers such as "approximately between 8 and 16 years", there are also customer advisors who carry out handwritten calculations and also those who use an Excel table they have designed themselves, which makes the amortisation calculation appear at least a little more professional.Then there are also some online calculation tools on numerous different websites.With the " Amortisator " app, the payback period of photovoltaic systems can be calculated quickly and easily in order to decide whether it is worth investing in a photovoltaic system.The app is therefore suitable for all photovoltaic customer advisors who want to offer their customers a quick and reliable amortisation calculation, which can also be sent by e-mail to non-users of the app. Of course, customers can also use this functionality themselves.The "Amortisator" offers a direct benefit for both customer advisors and customers.For photovoltaic customer advisors, the "Amortisator" is the constantly available employee who creates a clear amortisation calculation for photovoltaic customers with the customer advisor´s name and contact details.Its calculations are based on inputs of required values, performance of the planned system size, roof information and financing requirements.Thanks to the high-quality advice and the resulting positive reviews, customer advisors will benefit in the short term from more and more potential customers who will contact them via the integrated chat. Thus, over time, the purchase of so-called "qualified leads" from the various portals will no longer apply.For photovoltaic customers, the "Amortisator" finds photovoltaic customer advisors in their area, whom only the customer can contact first via the integrated chat and not vice versa. A proactive initial communication from the customer advisor's side is therefore excluded, so that customers interested in photovoltaics do not feel bothered by possible imposition.The “Amortisator” uses a simple sun symbol to show the customer that good advice has been given. After the customer has decided on a photovoltaic customer advisor and the latter has prepared an amortisation calculation for him, the customer can of course also rate the respective customer advisor.outlook and visionThe "Amortisator" app is an intelligent real estate service provided by RegioDomus UG (haftungsbeschränkt), whose managing director Kai Schuhmacher, who is a trained businessman in the real estate and housing industry and at the same time a passionate photovoltaic customer advisor, emphasizes: "Every photovoltaic customer advisor should inform his potential customers by telephone or e-mail about the existence of the "Amortisator", since the advice actually provided by the customer advisor is subsequently evaluated due to the rapid dissemination of the app. More positive reviews automatically lead to a higher level of awareness in the respective region, which amounts to a kind of free and qualified lead generation. Even better: Potential new customers will contact the customer advisor themselves in the future, with a clear interest. In other words: If we, as photovoltaic customer advisors, continue to provide good and honest services for our customers, other potential customers will automatically contact us thanks to positive reviews.”The "Amortisator" app and is now available in the Apple App Store in German, English, Spanish and French and will also be available in the Google Play Store in the coming weeks. The use of the Amortisator app in the version as a customer advisor for the amortization calculation of photovoltaic systems costs € 9,99 per month and can be canceled monthly. The use of the Amortisator app in the customer version to search for, contact and evaluate customer advisors is free of charge. Visit the developer's website for more information.

Amortisator - the world's first app for calculating the amortisation of photovoltaic systems