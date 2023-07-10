Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 10-14, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 10-14, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, July 10
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 11
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 12 – National Governors Association Summer Meeting***
11 a.m. Attend Executive Committee meeting
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
12 p.m. Attend Chairman’s Reception
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
1 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association reception
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
5:30 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association Welcome Reception
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
Thursday, July 13 – National Governors Association Summer Meeting
6:30 a.m. Attend Governors and First Spouse breakfast
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
8 a.m. Attend NGA Opening Plenary
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
10:30 a.m. Attend NGA Governors and First Spouses lunch
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
11:45 a.m. Speak at Governors’ Actions to Accelerate Infrastructure Projects meeting
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
1 p.m. Speak at Governors and Spouses outing
Location: Brigantine, New Jersey
3:30 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association VIP reception
Location: Steel Pier, Atlantic City
4:30 p.m. Speak at A Taste of New Jersey
Location: Steel Pier, Atlantic City
6 p.m. Attend Governors and Spouses Dinner
Location: Council Oak Steakhouse, Atlantic City
Friday, July 14 – National Governors Association Summer Meeting
6 a.m. C-SPAN interview with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy*
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
6:45 a.m. Attend Governors and First Spouses breakfast
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
8 a.m. Speak at Closing Plenary: Transition of NGA Leadership and Introduction of the 2023-2024 Chair’s Initiative*
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
9:30 a.m. Hold press conference with Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov. Jared Polis
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10 a.m. Attend 2023 Chair Initiative Funder lunch
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City
11:45 a.m. Host National Governors Association Initiative virtual national media briefing
Location: Virtual meeting
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
*Broadcast or livestreamed at nga.org.
***Times listed are MT.
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 10-14, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, July 10
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Attend Utah Valley University campus safety roundtable
Location: Utah Valley University, Orem
Tuesday, July 11
2 p.m. Visit Mountain Valley Seed Company
Location: South Salt Lake
3:05 p.m. Tour Department of Agriculture and Food with Commissioner Craig Buttars
Location: 315 S 2700 W, Taylorsville
Wednesday, July 12
2 p.m. Visit The Chosen set with Utah Film Commission
Location: Goshen
Thursday, July 13
1 p.m. Attend S.B. 117 discussion with Colorado City / Hildale City Police Department
Location: 50 Colvin St, Colorado City
1:45 p.m. Tour Cherish Families
Location: Short Creek Community
2:15 p.m. Meet with local leaders
Location: Short Creek Community
Friday, July 14
No public meetings
