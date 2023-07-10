Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 10-14, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

July 10-14, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, July 10  

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 11

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 12 National Governors Association Summer Meeting*** 

11 a.m. Attend Executive Committee meeting

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

12 p.m. Attend Chairman’s Reception

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City 

1 p.m. Attend Republican Governors Association reception 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City 

5:30 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association Welcome Reception 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City 

Thursday, July 13 – National Governors Association Summer Meeting 

6:30 a.m. Attend Governors and First Spouse breakfast 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City 

8 a.m. Attend NGA Opening Plenary

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

10:30 a.m. Attend NGA Governors and First Spouses lunch 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

11:45 a.m. Speak at Governors’ Actions to Accelerate Infrastructure Projects meeting 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

1 p.m. Speak at Governors and Spouses outing 

Location: Brigantine, New Jersey

3:30 p.m. Speak at National Governors Association VIP reception 

Location: Steel Pier, Atlantic City 

4:30 p.m.  Speak at A Taste of New Jersey

Location: Steel Pier, Atlantic City 

6 p.m. Attend Governors and Spouses Dinner

Location: Council Oak Steakhouse, Atlantic City 

Friday, July 14 – National Governors Association Summer Meeting 

6 a.m. C-SPAN interview with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy* 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

6:45 a.m. Attend Governors and First Spouses breakfast 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

8 a.m. Speak at Closing Plenary: Transition of NGA Leadership and Introduction of the 2023-2024 Chair’s Initiative*

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

9:30 a.m. Hold press conference with Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov. Jared Polis

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10 a.m. Attend 2023 Chair Initiative Funder lunch 

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City  

11:45 a.m. Host National Governors Association Initiative virtual national media briefing  

Location: Virtual meeting 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

*Broadcast or livestreamed at nga.org.

***Times listed are MT.

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

July 10-14, 2023  

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, July 10

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Attend Utah Valley University campus safety roundtable

Location: Utah Valley University, Orem

Tuesday, July 11

2 p.m. Visit Mountain Valley Seed Company

Location: South Salt Lake

3:05 p.m. Tour Department of Agriculture and Food with Commissioner Craig Buttars

Location: 315 S 2700 W, Taylorsville

Wednesday, July 12

2 p.m. Visit The Chosen set with Utah Film Commission

Location: Goshen

Thursday, July 13

1 p.m. Attend S.B. 117 discussion with Colorado City / Hildale City Police Department

Location: 50 Colvin St, Colorado City

1:45 p.m. Tour Cherish Families

Location: Short Creek Community

2:15 p.m. Meet with local leaders

Location: Short Creek Community

Friday, July 14

No public meetings

###

