Township of Toms River, NJ, Advances Procurement Capabilities with OpenGov

The Township of Toms River was struggling with a high volume of business and limited resources for procurement. OpenGov will help streamline its work.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with a high volume of requests and limited resources for procurement, the Township of Toms River, New Jersey, had an urgent need for an automated software solution. To help, the Township chose OpenGov , a leading software solution for local government known for its end-to-end procurement capabilities.Located along the Jersey Shore, Toms River's lean staff grappled with a back-and-forth approval process between departments and an inadequate system for solicitation development and contract management. The Township was looking for a solution to reduce the time from solicitation development to contract execution, and to centralize contracts into a single, searchable repository. OpenGov Procurement set itself apart with its commitment to maintaining a modernized procurement environment and a unified notification system for communication.The Township anticipates big improvements to its procurement work with the adoption of OpenGov Procurement. The automated, ongoing management of contracts and associated documentation will reduce the workload on the Township’s procurement staff. Additionally, the new system will create a seamless workflow for SOW (Statement of Work) development, transforming the process from collecting bits and pieces into the automated creation of a single document.The Township of Toms River joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.