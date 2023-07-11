City of Takoma Park, MD, Optimizes Asset Management with OpenGov
The City of Takoma Park was struggling with revenue loss from inefficient asset management. OpenGov provided a solution.MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with revenue loss from inefficient asset management and lacking data for planning future asset replacements, the City of Takoma Park, Maryland needed a comprehensive asset management solution. The answer was OpenGov, an industry leader known for its efficiency and comprehensive software tailored for local government.
The City of Takoma Park is a vibrant and diverse city with a strong commitment to sustainability and community engagement. The City was grappling with significant wrench time loss and a need for improved transparency around asset maintenance. It needed a solution that could provide robust data for analysis and reporting, increase resident trust, and consolidate paperless operations and inter-departmental coordination in one place. After an extensive search, Cartegraph Asset Management, an offering from OpenGov, stood out due to its feature set and commitment to delivering a focused solution.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Takoma Park anticipates significant enhancements in its processes. The system is expected to provide robust data for reporting and analysis, which will support more efficient planning and budgeting. Moreover, by offering a seamless, paperless solution that enhances coordination across departments, the City anticipates considerable savings, further increasing constituent approval for asset management in Takoma Park.
The City of Takoma Park joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
