Town of New Canaan, CT, Enhances Permitting Efficiency and Collaboration with OpenGov

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bogged down by manual data entry, paper processes, and siloed departments due to an antiquated system, the Town of New Canaan, Connecticut, needed a new system to streamline its operations. The City chose OpenGov , known for its purpose-built software for local government, to improve its work.Located in picturesque Fairfield County, the Town of New Canaan is renowned for its rich heritage and proactive governance. But the Town was held back by inefficient manual workflows and a lack of collaboration across departments. The team was looking for a system that could centralize operations, eliminate cumbersome paper processes, and promote civic engagement through transparency in governance. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its robust customer support and commitment to delivering a high-quality solution.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of New Canaan looks forward to improving collaboration and making its work more efficient. The change is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency by centralizing processes and dropping paper and manual work, leading to improved inter-departmental collaboration. Additionally, the move to OpenGov will empower the Town with a new level of civic engagement and transparency in government operations, beginning a new era of efficient and open governance.The Town of New Canaan joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.