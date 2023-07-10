Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Seeking Volunteers for 2023-24 School Year
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring pairs volunteers with children in grades K–3 to work one–on–one each week as their tutors, mentors and friends.
Largest initiative of its kind pairs older adults with struggling readers to help build a brighter future.
The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program impacts both the student and the older adult tutor in a deeply meaningful way, where social connection thrives across generations.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oasis Institute (Oasis), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy aging, is ramping up recruiting efforts for its 2023-24 Intergenerational Tutoring Program. The award-winning initiative pairs older adults with struggling readers in grades K-3, helping students not only improve reading comprehension but also build confidence and nurture an enjoyment of learning. Oasis is currently recruiting for the upcoming school year in St. Louis area districts and surrounding communities, with hopes of recruiting 500 volunteers locally. The program aligns with Oasis’ continued efforts to reimagine aging in America through a variety of programs and resources.
— Mary Click, National Tutoring Director at Oasis.
In 2022, nearly 59% of Missouri third graders were below proficient in reading. Further studies have shown that Missouri and Illinois students are still not performing as well academically as they did prior to the pandemic. The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program targets students in kindergarten through third grade, a critical period for developing reading and language skills. Since 1982, Oasis has trained thousands of older adult tutors, reaching half a million children nationwide. Volunteers meet with students to work one-on-one every week, following a six-step approach to literacy curriculum developed by educators. 97% of students tutored through Oasis improved their reading scores, and 95% of teachers reported improved confidence and self-esteem in their students.
“Our Oasis tutors can make a profound difference in the lives of children,” said Stephanie McCreary, National Tutoring Director at Oasis. “Tutors are helping students develop a joy for reading, while also providing invaluable mentorship, guidance, and friendship that not every child has access to in their daily life.”
The program also benefits older adults by providing social connection and a sense of fulfillment. According to the United States Census Bureau, by 2030, 20% of the nation’s population will be 65 or older, and within a few years, this group will outnumber the country’s children for the first time in United States history. Oasis’ three core tenets — lifelong learning, health and wellness, and civic engagement — are supported by studies indicating successful aging is dependent on finding meaningful ways to nurture the mind and body and limiting social isolation. Since 1982, Oasis has recorded 13.7 million volunteer hours and has provided older adults with positive outlets, such as the Oasis Tutoring program, to serve as active members of their community. 98% of Oasis tutors felt volunteering in the program added a purposeful element to their lives.
“As the number of older adults in this country increases, it’s essential that ample opportunities exist for them to live purposeful, active lives both physically and emotionally,” said Mary Click, National Tutoring Director at Oasis. “The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program impacts both the student and the older adult tutor in a deeply meaningful way, where social connection thrives across generations.”
No previous teaching experience is required for tutors. Initial and ongoing training is provided, as well as a wealth of online resources that tutors can access at any time to further their education. Volunteers are also trained in Social Emotional Learning techniques. Tutors will be placed in their chosen school district following the start of the 2023-24 school year. Interested tutors can call 314-995-9506 or complete an online interest form. School districts can apply to participate in the program by calling 314-862-2933 ext. 231 or filling out an online form.
About Oasis Tutoring
The Oasis Institute, a national educational nonprofit founded in St. Louis, runs the most extensive intergenerational tutoring program in the United States. For over 30 years, the program has trained older adult volunteers to work with students and help them develop a love of and proficiency for reading. Oasis holds the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP grant in Missouri for Audrain, Callaway, Franklin, Jefferson, Linn, Livingston, St. Charles County, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County, as well as St. Clair County, Illinois. Hundreds of Oasis tutors throughout Missouri and Illinois have served in over 30 different school districts, impacting the lives of over 1,000 students. To learn more about Oasis tutoring, visit https://tutoring.oasisnet.org.
Emma Sammuli
1905 New Media
+1 636-697-6098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn