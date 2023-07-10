Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market to Witness Stunning Growth | ArcelorMittal, Voestalpine, ThyssenKrupp
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Current Status and Future Prospects
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market will witness a 7.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Voestalpine AG (Austria), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Tata Steel Europe (Netherlands), Cogent Power Limited (United Kingdom), Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), POSCO (South Korea), Baosteel Group Corporation (China), China Steel Corporation (Taiwan), Jindal Steel and Power Limited (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Breakdown by Application (Transformer, Power Generator, Electric Motor, Others) by Type (Conventional, High Magnetic Strength, Domain Refinement) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe,. The Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11.1 Billion.
Definition:
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES) refers to a type of magnetic steel that is specifically designed for use in the core of transformers, generators, and other electrical devices. It exhibits superior magnetic properties due to its unique grain structure, which allows it to efficiently transmit and control the flow of electrical energy.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Conventional, High Magnetic Strength, Domain Refinement
Key Applications/end-users of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Transformer, Power Generator, Electric Motor, Others
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for energy-efficient transformers and electrical equipment.
Market Drivers:
Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, necessitating the expansion of power infrastructure.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the renewable energy sector, particularly wind and solar power generation.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Conventional, High Magnetic Strength, Domain Refinement)
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Transformer, Power Generator, Electric Motor, Others) (2022-2028)
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Conventional, High Magnetic Strength, Domain Refinement)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel
Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
