Active Wound Care Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%: Straits Research

The global active wound care market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030), The biomaterials segment dominates the market due to rapid technological breakthroughs, including biomaterials for wound healing therapies.

Active wound care solutions, including silver and alginates, can remove excess fluids and prevent wound infections. These goods contain growth factors, commonly known as hormone-like compounds. Additionally, skin grafts and biomaterials are utilized to repair and close more extensive wounds that cannot close on their own. Innovative active wound care products are introduced to benefit patients with wound-related conditions, such as ulcers and diabetes. A rise in diseases with lengthy healing times necessitates innovative wound care technologies for improved treatment.





Technology Advancements, Aging Population, and the Growing Need for Chronic Wound Treatment Drives the Global Market

Active wound care product demand is rising due to several factors, including benefits like shorter hospital stays, which help lower the overall cost of surgical healthcare and a growing need for products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, an increase in unmet needs may have been influenced by the rising economic burden of chronic wounds, the prolonged duration of treatment, and the inadequacy of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds. The main market drivers are technology advancements, an aging population, issues related to inadequate traditional wound healing techniques, government initiatives, and the pressing need for quicker and safer chronic wound care. There is significant demand due to the increased financial burden of chronic wounds, which includes direct and indirect therapy costs as well as the prolonged duration of treatment and ineffectiveness of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds.

Growing Understanding of Adequate Wound Care Management Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The growing knowledge of adequate wound care management and rising potential in the developing economies will give additional growth prospects for the active wound care industry. This will raise demand for creative active wound care therapy alternatives and excellent treatment outcomes for patients with chronic wounds. It is well known and supported by scientific research to treat both acute and chronic wounds with advanced growth factors and biological skin substitutes.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 1.68 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 1.12 billion CAGR 4.6% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products, Applications, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Smith & Nephew; MiMedx; Tissue Regenix; Organogenesis Inc.; Acell Inc.; Integra Life Sciences; Solsys Medical; Osiris Therapeutics Inc.; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Human BioSciences; Wright Medical Group N.V. Key Market Opportunities Growing Understanding of Adequate Wound Care Management Key Market Drivers Technology Advancements, Aging Population, and the Growing Need for Chronic Wound Treatment

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest global active wound care market shareholder and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing occurrence of wounds, the rising economic cost burden, and the government's efforts to shorten the overall treatment period, there is a growing demand for innovative treatment solutions. Asia-Pacific's active wound care market is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

was valued at . It is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product, the market is segmented into biomaterials, skin substitutes, and growth factors. The biomaterials segment dominates the market due to rapid technological breakthroughs, including biomaterials for wound healing therapies.

the market is segmented into biomaterials, skin substitutes, and growth factors. The biomaterials segment dominates the market due to rapid technological breakthroughs, including biomaterials for wound healing therapies. Based on application , the market is segmented into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominates the market during the forecast period. North America is the largest global wound care market shareholder and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitors in Active Wound Care Market

Smith & Nephew

MiMedx

Tissue Regenix

Organogenesis Inc.

Acell Inc.

Integra Life Sciences

Solsys Medical

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Human BioSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V.





Segmentation of Active Wound Care Market

By Product

Biomaterials

Skin-substitutes

Growth Factors

By Applications

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/active-wound-care-market/toc

Recent Development

June 2022- Smith+Nephew announces new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with USD 100m+ investment near Hull.

Smith+Nephew announces new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with USD 100m+ investment near Hull. May 2022- MIMEDX Receives a USD 4.6 Million Award from the Department of Defense to Advance the Treatment of Combat Casualty Wounds and Burns.

MIMEDX Receives a USD 4.6 Million Award from the Department of Defense to Advance the Treatment of Combat Casualty Wounds and Burns. April 2022- Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Spring 2022 Conference.

Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Spring 2022 Conference. June 2022- Smith+Nephew shares new research that estimates 3.5 billion hours of nurse time could be released by 2030 through shared wound care and the use of long-wear advanced foam dressings.





