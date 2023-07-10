Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,359 in the last 365 days.

Active Wound Care Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%: Straits Research

The global active wound care market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030), The biomaterials segment dominates the market due to rapid technological breakthroughs, including biomaterials for wound healing therapies.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active wound care solutions, including silver and alginates, can remove excess fluids and prevent wound infections. These goods contain growth factors, commonly known as hormone-like compounds. Additionally, skin grafts and biomaterials are utilized to repair and close more extensive wounds that cannot close on their own. Innovative active wound care products are introduced to benefit patients with wound-related conditions, such as ulcers and diabetes. A rise in diseases with lengthy healing times necessitates innovative wound care technologies for improved treatment.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/active-wound-care-market/request-sample 


Technology Advancements, Aging Population, and the Growing Need for Chronic Wound Treatment Drives the Global Market

Active wound care product demand is rising due to several factors, including benefits like shorter hospital stays, which help lower the overall cost of surgical healthcare and a growing need for products that enhance therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, an increase in unmet needs may have been influenced by the rising economic burden of chronic wounds, the prolonged duration of treatment, and the inadequacy of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds. The main market drivers are technology advancements, an aging population, issues related to inadequate traditional wound healing techniques, government initiatives, and the pressing need for quicker and safer chronic wound care. There is significant demand due to the increased financial burden of chronic wounds, which includes direct and indirect therapy costs as well as the prolonged duration of treatment and ineffectiveness of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds.

Growing Understanding of Adequate Wound Care Management Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The growing knowledge of adequate wound care management and rising potential in the developing economies will give additional growth prospects for the active wound care industry. This will raise demand for creative active wound care therapy alternatives and excellent treatment outcomes for patients with chronic wounds. It is well known and supported by scientific research to treat both acute and chronic wounds with advanced growth factors and biological skin substitutes.


Report Scope

Report Metric Details
Market Size by 2030 USD 1.68 billion
Market Size in 2021 USD 1.12 billion
CAGR 4.6%
Historical Data 2019-2020
Base Year 2021
Forecast Period 2022-2030
Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered Products, Applications, End-User
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Smith & Nephew; MiMedx; Tissue Regenix; Organogenesis Inc.; Acell Inc.; Integra Life Sciences; Solsys Medical; Osiris Therapeutics Inc.; Cytori Therapeutics Inc.; Human BioSciences; Wright Medical Group N.V.
Key Market Opportunities Growing Understanding of Adequate Wound Care Management
Key Market Drivers Technology Advancements, Aging Population, and the Growing Need for Chronic Wound Treatment

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/active-wound-care-market 


Regional Analysis

North America is the largest global active wound care market shareholder and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing occurrence of wounds, the rising economic cost burden, and the government's efforts to shorten the overall treatment period, there is a growing demand for innovative treatment solutions. Asia-Pacific's active wound care market is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • The global active wound care market size was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
  • Based on product, the market is segmented into biomaterials, skin substitutes, and growth factors. The biomaterials segment dominates the market due to rapid technological breakthroughs, including biomaterials for wound healing therapies.
  • Based on application, the market is segmented into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominates the market during the forecast period.
  • North America is the largest global wound care market shareholder and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitors in Active Wound Care Market

  • Smith & Nephew
  • MiMedx
  • Tissue Regenix
  • Organogenesis Inc.
  • Acell Inc.
  • Integra Life Sciences
  • Solsys Medical
  • Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
  • Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
  • Human BioSciences
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/active-wound-care-market/request-sample


Segmentation of Active Wound Care Market

By Product

  • Biomaterials
  • Skin-substitutes
  • Growth Factors

By Applications

  • Chronic Wounds
  • Acute Wounds

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Home Healthcare

By Regional

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA

Table Of Content

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Research Scope & Segmentation
    1. Research Objectives
    2. Market Definition
    3. Limitations & Assumptions
    4. Market Scope & Segmentation
    5. Currency & Pricing Considered
  3. Market Opportunity Assessment
    1. Emerging Regions / Countries
    2. Emerging Companies
    3. Emerging Applications / End Use
    4. Investment Landscape
    5. New Business Models / Revenue Streams
    6. TAM
  4. Market Trends
    1. Drivers
    2. Market Warning Factors
    3. Latest Macro Economic Indicators
    4. Geopolitical Impact
    5. Human Factors
    6. Technology Factors
  5. Market Assessment
    1. Porters Five Forces Analysis
    2. Value Chain Analysis
    3. Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
    4. Trade Analysis
    5. Average Pricing Analysis
    6. Patent Analysis
    7. M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
    8. Cost Structure Analysis
  6. ESG Trends
  7. Global Active Wound Care Market Size Analysis
    1. Global Active Wound Care Market Introduction
    2. By Product
      1. Introduction
        1. Product By Value
      2. Biomaterials
        1. By Value
      3. Skin-substitutes
        1. By Value
      4. Growth Factors
        1. By Value
    3. By Applications
      1. Introduction
        1. Applications By Value
      2. Chronic Wounds
        1. By Value
      3. Acute Wounds
        1. By Value
    4. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals
        1. By Value
      3. Specialty Clinics
        1. By Value
      4. Home Healthcare
        1. By Value
  8. North America Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Product
      1. Introduction
        1. Product By Value
      2. Biomaterials
        1. By Value
      3. Skin-substitutes
        1. By Value
      4. Growth Factors
        1. By Value
    3. By Applications
      1. Introduction
        1. Applications By Value
      2. Chronic Wounds
        1. By Value
      3. Acute Wounds
        1. By Value
    4. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals
        1. By Value
      3. Specialty Clinics
        1. By Value
      4. Home Healthcare
        1. By Value
    5. U.S.
      1. By Product
        1. Introduction
          1. Product By Value
        2. Biomaterials
          1. By Value
        3. Skin-substitutes
          1. By Value
        4. Growth Factors
          1. By Value
      2. By Applications
        1. Introduction
          1. Applications By Value
        2. Chronic Wounds
          1. By Value
        3. Acute Wounds
          1. By Value
      3. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals
          1. By Value
        3. Specialty Clinics
          1. By Value
        4. Home Healthcare
          1. By Value
    6. Canada
  9. Europe Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Product
      1. Introduction
        1. Product By Value
      2. Biomaterials
        1. By Value
      3. Skin-substitutes
        1. By Value
      4. Growth Factors
        1. By Value
    3. By Applications
      1. Introduction
        1. Applications By Value
      2. Chronic Wounds
        1. By Value
      3. Acute Wounds
        1. By Value
    4. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals
        1. By Value
      3. Specialty Clinics
        1. By Value
      4. Home Healthcare
        1. By Value
    5. U.K.
      1. By Product
        1. Introduction
          1. Product By Value
        2. Biomaterials
          1. By Value
        3. Skin-substitutes
          1. By Value
        4. Growth Factors
          1. By Value
      2. By Applications
        1. Introduction
          1. Applications By Value
        2. Chronic Wounds
          1. By Value
        3. Acute Wounds
          1. By Value
      3. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals
          1. By Value
        3. Specialty Clinics
          1. By Value
        4. Home Healthcare
          1. By Value
    6. Germany
    7. France
    8. Spain
    9. Italy
    10. Russia
    11. Nordic
    12. Benelux
    13. Rest of Europe
  10. APAC Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Product
      1. Introduction
        1. Product By Value
      2. Biomaterials
        1. By Value
      3. Skin-substitutes
        1. By Value
      4. Growth Factors
        1. By Value
    3. By Applications
      1. Introduction
        1. Applications By Value
      2. Chronic Wounds
        1. By Value
      3. Acute Wounds
        1. By Value
    4. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals
        1. By Value
      3. Specialty Clinics
        1. By Value
      4. Home Healthcare
        1. By Value
    5. China
      1. By Product
        1. Introduction
          1. Product By Value
        2. Biomaterials
          1. By Value
        3. Skin-substitutes
          1. By Value
        4. Growth Factors
          1. By Value
      2. By Applications
        1. Introduction
          1. Applications By Value
        2. Chronic Wounds
          1. By Value
        3. Acute Wounds
          1. By Value
      3. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals
          1. By Value
        3. Specialty Clinics
          1. By Value
        4. Home Healthcare
          1. By Value
    6. Korea
    7. Japan
    8. India
    9. Australia
    10. Taiwan
    11. South East Asia
    12. Rest of Asia-Pacific
  11. Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Product
      1. Introduction
        1. Product By Value
      2. Biomaterials
        1. By Value
      3. Skin-substitutes
        1. By Value
      4. Growth Factors
        1. By Value
    3. By Applications
      1. Introduction
        1. Applications By Value
      2. Chronic Wounds
        1. By Value
      3. Acute Wounds
        1. By Value
    4. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals
        1. By Value
      3. Specialty Clinics
        1. By Value
      4. Home Healthcare
        1. By Value
    5. UAE
      1. By Product
        1. Introduction
          1. Product By Value
        2. Biomaterials
          1. By Value
        3. Skin-substitutes
          1. By Value
        4. Growth Factors
          1. By Value
      2. By Applications
        1. Introduction
          1. Applications By Value
        2. Chronic Wounds
          1. By Value
        3. Acute Wounds
          1. By Value
      3. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals
          1. By Value
        3. Specialty Clinics
          1. By Value
        4. Home Healthcare
          1. By Value
    6. Turkey
    7. Saudi Arabia
    8. South Africa
    9. Egypt
    10. Nigeria
    11. Rest of MEA
  12. LATAM Market Analysis
    1. Introduction
    2. By Product
      1. Introduction
        1. Product By Value
      2. Biomaterials
        1. By Value
      3. Skin-substitutes
        1. By Value
      4. Growth Factors
        1. By Value
    3. By Applications
      1. Introduction
        1. Applications By Value
      2. Chronic Wounds
        1. By Value
      3. Acute Wounds
        1. By Value
    4. By End-User
      1. Introduction
        1. End-User By Value
      2. Hospitals
        1. By Value
      3. Specialty Clinics
        1. By Value
      4. Home Healthcare
        1. By Value
    5. Brazil
      1. By Product
        1. Introduction
          1. Product By Value
        2. Biomaterials
          1. By Value
        3. Skin-substitutes
          1. By Value
        4. Growth Factors
          1. By Value
      2. By Applications
        1. Introduction
          1. Applications By Value
        2. Chronic Wounds
          1. By Value
        3. Acute Wounds
          1. By Value
      3. By End-User
        1. Introduction
          1. End-User By Value
        2. Hospitals
          1. By Value
        3. Specialty Clinics
          1. By Value
        4. Home Healthcare
          1. By Value
    6. Mexico
    7. Argentina
    8. Chile
    9. Colombia
    10. Rest of LATAM
  13. Competitive Assessment
    1. Adoption Matrix
    2. Active Wound Care Market Share By Manufacturers
    3. Active Wound Care Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
    4. Average Price By Manufacturers
    5. Vendor Footprint Analysis
  14. Market Players Assessment
    1. Smith & Nephew
      1. Overview
      2. Business Information
      3. Revenue
      4. ASP
      5. Gross Margin
      6. Swot Analysis
      7. Recent Developmments
    2. MiMedx
    3. Tissue Regenix
    4. Organogenesis Inc.
    5. Acell Inc.
    6. Integra Life Sciences
    7. Solsys Medical
    8. Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
    9. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
    10. Human BioSciences
    11. Wright Medical Group N.V.
  15. Research Methodology
    1. Research Data
      1. Secondary Data
        1. Major secondary sources
        2. Key data from secondary sources
      2. Primary Data
        1. Key data from primary sources
        2. Breakdown of primaries
      3. Secondary And Primary Research
        1. Key industry insights
    2. Market Size Estimation
      1. Bottom-Up Approach
      2. Top-Down Approach
      3. Market Projection
    3. Research Assumptions
      1. Assumptions
    4. Limitations
    5. Risk Assessment
  16. Appendix
    1. Discussion Guide
    2. Customization Options
    3. Related Reports
  17. Disclaimer


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/active-wound-care-market/toc

 

Recent Development

  • June 2022- Smith+Nephew announces new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with USD 100m+ investment near Hull.
  • May 2022- MIMEDX Receives a USD 4.6 Million Award from the Department of Defense to Advance the Treatment of Combat Casualty Wounds and Burns.
  • April 2022- Organogenesis Showcases Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research at SAWC Spring 2022 Conference.
  • June 2022- Smith+Nephew shares new research that estimates 3.5 billion hours of nurse time could be released by 2030 through shared wound care and the use of long-wear advanced foam dressings.


News Media

Global Acute Wound Care Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.29%

Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market Worth USD 11.9 billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.02%

Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.02% by 2030


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Wound Care Market: Information by Product (Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Acute Wound Care Market: Information by Product (Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressing Market Share to Register CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030

Silver Wound Dressing Market: Information by Product (Traditional, Advanced), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market: Information by Product (Conventional NPWT Devices, Single-use NPWT Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), and Region—Forecast till 2031

Europe Advanced Wound Dressing Market Share to Hit USD 2,700 Million by 2030 by 2030, at CAGR of 4%


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Primary Logo

You just read:

Active Wound Care Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%: Straits Research

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more