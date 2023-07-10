Submit Release
Print on Demand Market Size is projected to reach USD 39.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.6%: Straits Research

The global print on demand market size was valued at USD 5.39 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 39.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031), The home décor is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Print-on-demand is a framework for accurately and optimally controlling and optimizing printing machines and procedures. It assists businesses in lowering printing costs by allowing them to track, control, and manage their entire printer fleet from a single application interface.


Increasing Internet Penetration, Escalating Smartphone Adoption, and Printing Possibilities of Consumers based Unique Designs Drives the Global Market

Online retail sales growth is one of many factors assisting the sector's expansion. The restrictions imposed by Covid-19 led to an increase in online shopping, which raised the demand for goods that were printed on demand. Print-on-demand platforms provide consumers with printing solutions customized to their specifications. Depending on the platform, artists and merchants owning a print-on-demand business and wanting to sell their designs online can connect their existing online store or create a new one. The service providers will print the customers' orders and ship the product to the customers, completing the end-to-end fulfillment service.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details
Market Size by 2031 USD 39,035 Million
Market Size in 2022 USD 5,397 Million
CAGR 24.6%
Historical Data 2020-2021
Base Year 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2031
Forecast Units Value (USD Million)
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered Platform, Products
Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amplifier; Apliiq; CustomCat; Gelato; Gooten; JetPrint Fulfillment; Printed Mint; Printful, Inc.; Printify, Inc.; Printsome; Prodigi Group; Redbubble Group; T-Pop; Teelaunch; VistaPrint; Zazzle Inc
Market Restraints Lack of Power and Transparency for Artists and Makers
Key Market Drivers Increasing Internet Penetration, Escalating Smartphone Adoption, and Printing Possibilities of Consumers based Unique Designs

Regional Analysis

Several factors, including technological infrastructure and production facilities, make North America the most significant shareholder in the global print-on-demand market. The Norwegian company Gelato and Australian Redbubble Ltd. have fulfillment centers in North America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the most significant CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. The presence of significant market participants can be credited with contributing to the rise.

Key Highlights

  • Based on the platform, the market is divided into software and service. The service segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period.
  • Based on the software, the market is divided into stand-alone and integrated. The integrated segment accounts for the most significant revenue share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% due to the rising acceptance and knowledge of integrated software.
  • Based on products, the market is divided into apparel, home décor, drinkware, and accessories. The home décor is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period.
  • North America is the most considerable shareholder in the global print-on-demand market due to various factors, including technological infrastructure and production facilities for print-on-demand items, healthy economies, and consistent economic growth.

Competitors in Print on Demand Market

  • Amplifier
  • Apliiq
  • CustomCat
  • Gelato
  • Gooten
  • JetPrint Fulfillment
  • Printed Mint
  • Printful, Inc.
  • Printify, Inc.
  • Printsome
  • Prodigi Group
  • Redbubble Group
  • T-Pop
  • Teelaunch
  • VistaPrint
  • Zazzle Inc


Segmentation of Print on Demand Market

By Platform

  • Software
  • Service

By Software

  • Stand-alone
  • Integrated

By Products

  • Apparel
  • Home Décor
  • Drinkware
  • Accessories

By Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA

Recent Development 

  • March 2022- Artisan Gelato returns to grow in Italy and Europe, but it isn’t easy to forecast for 2022.
  • January 2022- A fresh challenge for the masters of gelato: The Gelato Day video contest is back, opening doors to craft workshops across Europe.
  • June 2022- Gooten and Fujifilm Partner to Announce Strategic Technology and Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Collaboration.
  • June 2022- Gooten, Using Competitive Intelligence to Grow Your Print on Demand Business.


News Media

Global Print on Demand Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 24.6%

Global Commercial Printing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.10% During 2021-2031

3D Concrete Printing Market Extends at a Healthy CAGR of 106.7% by 2030


