Domain Days Dubai 2023: Pioneering Digital Assets Conference Set to Transform MENA's Tech Landscape
Domain Days Dubai 2023, the MENA region's first-ever domain conference, November 1-2, 2023 hosted by AEserver and Dubai Blockchain CenterDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Domain Days Dubai 2023, the first conference of its kind in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, is set to take place on November 1-2, 2023. This pioneering event will focus on domains, hosting, cloud, security, and SaaS, bringing together domain investors, registrars, registries, monetization & traffic experts, Web 3.0/Blockchain domain enthusiasts, hosting/cloud providers, and industry enthusiasts.
Domain Days Dubai is more than just a conference; it's a comprehensive business event offering rich and actionable insights into the world of digital assets. Over two days, attendees will be able to hear from over 20 local and global speakers, network with more than 150 professional attendees, and engage with representatives from over 50 nationalities.
Attendees will also have the chance to network aboard an impressive 88ft super yacht, sailing across Dubai's dynamic skyline. This exclusive opportunity allows for relaxed and intimate networking, fostering deeper connections and camaraderie among participants.
The event is hosted by AEserver and the Dubai Blockchain Center and will occur at the luxurious 5-star Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. For more information or to register for Domain Days Dubai 2023, please visit www.domaindays.com.
About AEserver
AEserver.com is a premier domain registration, web hosting and online service provider. Established in 2005, the company serves customers worldwide while focusing on the Middle East region. AEserver prides itself on its customer-centric approach, offering a wide range of services, including shared web hosting, dedicated server hosting, and cloud VPS hosting.
About The Dubai Blockchain Center
The Dubai Blockchain Center was established in 2018 as a knowledge hub for blockchain technology. Located in the heart of Dubai, the center aims to foster the understanding and application of blockchain technology through various initiatives, including workshops, courses, and industry events.
Munir Badr
Domain Days
+971 557117710
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram