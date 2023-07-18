Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,206 in the last 365 days.

Domain Days Dubai 2023: Pioneering Digital Assets Conference Set to Transform MENA's Tech Landscape

Logo with two D's and black text

Domain Days Logo

Domain Days Dubai 2023, the MENA region's first-ever domain conference, November 1-2, 2023 hosted by AEserver and Dubai Blockchain Center

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Domain Days Dubai 2023, the first conference of its kind in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, is set to take place on November 1-2, 2023. This pioneering event will focus on domains, hosting, cloud, security, and SaaS, bringing together domain investors, registrars, registries, monetization & traffic experts, Web 3.0/Blockchain domain enthusiasts, hosting/cloud providers, and industry enthusiasts.

Domain Days Dubai is more than just a conference; it's a comprehensive business event offering rich and actionable insights into the world of digital assets. Over two days, attendees will be able to hear from over 20 local and global speakers, network with more than 150 professional attendees, and engage with representatives from over 50 nationalities.

Attendees will also have the chance to network aboard an impressive 88ft super yacht, sailing across Dubai's dynamic skyline. This exclusive opportunity allows for relaxed and intimate networking, fostering deeper connections and camaraderie among participants.

The event is hosted by AEserver and the Dubai Blockchain Center and will occur at the luxurious 5-star Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. For more information or to register for Domain Days Dubai 2023, please visit www.domaindays.com.

About AEserver
AEserver.com is a premier domain registration, web hosting and online service provider. Established in 2005, the company serves customers worldwide while focusing on the Middle East region. AEserver prides itself on its customer-centric approach, offering a wide range of services, including shared web hosting, dedicated server hosting, and cloud VPS hosting.

About The Dubai Blockchain Center
The Dubai Blockchain Center was established in 2018 as a knowledge hub for blockchain technology. Located in the heart of Dubai, the center aims to foster the understanding and application of blockchain technology through various initiatives, including workshops, courses, and industry events.

Munir Badr
Domain Days
+971 557117710
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Domain Days Dubai 2023: Pioneering Digital Assets Conference Set to Transform MENA's Tech Landscape

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more