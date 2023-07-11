13-Year-Old Dance Prodigy Is Taking Her Career To New Heights
Canadian Superstar’s Talent Gets Recognized by Abby Lee Miller and The Space TV Training AcademyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured on iDance Magazine, Alberta Jewish News, Kinsley Oykhman has graced the cover of Glitz Magazine, JLife OC , and Canada’s Got Talent, 13-year old Kinsley Oykhman has pursued her passion for dancing relentlessly since the age of two. Kinsley’s talent has been recognized by many established individuals in the dance community, such as Guy Groove, Kelley Sweeney, faculty members at Break The Floor, her trainers at the Academy by The Space TV, and even Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms, The Abby Lee Show). The Canadian prodigy possesses a sparkle that has been noticed in her craft from a young age - and has been featured in Canada's Got Talent, as well as performed in countless local Calgary dance competitions - not to mention, she’s placed first every year. Now residing in Los Angeles, Kinsley continues to grow her career in dance, learning from the talented roster of instructors at The Space TV Academy program and expanding her career beyond dance and into entertainment and acting. Kinsley moved to California for The Space TV Academy program and to pursue her dance career and incredible opportunities started presenting themselves.
During this time, Kinsley attended two drop-in classes with “Dance Moms” celebrity tv personality Abby Lee Miller. During one notable class, Abby Lee Miller noticed her outstanding potential and had her demonstrate moves to her class- an acro move and explain to the class the technique. This was filmed and resulted in a viral Instagram video. Click here to watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/CoT1B_APsgi/?hl=en . Miller later invited Kinsley for the shoot of the first episode of the Abby Lee Show “Season 9: The Competition Begins” which aired June 19th. She was selected among 10 other dancers.
Though she resides in L.A. now, Kinsley’s origins lie in her hometown in Calgary. Studying dance at the prestigious YCC Dance Project in Calgary with the direction of Sarah Dolan (previously led by Tanja Rosner), Kinsley was awarded Top 3 Best Dancers out of 150 dancers in North America at the Dance Awards in Las Vegas in 2021. Tanja Rosner also trained the very talented singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae who was a three-time winner at the same competition, as well as the first Canadian finalist on the American reality TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.” Kinsley has won countless other competitions throughout her career. At six years old, Kinsley did her first solo on stage and won first place. In 2019, at nine-years-old, she did a solo and won first place out of 150 dancers ages 9-12. That same year, Kinsley won a NUVO breakout artist scholarship in their Calgary Competition. Her dancing has only continued to improve, as she continues to draw her audience in with her captivating energy and talent.
"When I dance, I dance with my whole heart. I have big dreams and work hard every day to achieve them. Daily habits and effort add up over time. It doesn't matter how small I am, how young I am, or where I was born, I have a dream and a light inside me that I want to shine and share with the world." -Kinsley Oykhman
In 2022, Kinsley was accepted into the prestigious Academy program at The Space TV under the direction of Krista and Cory Miller in Brea, California. While the program only accepted 20 dancers from age 11-16, Kinsley was one of them, preparing her for features in music videos, auditions, acting, singing, and more. Alongside instructors like Lacey Schwimmer, Lonni Olsen, Christina Grady, Todd Flanagan, Jessica Richens, and Kelley Guise, Kinsley continues to grow her repertoire of skills learning from incredibly talented choreographers and dancers in the industry.
“Kinsley is an extraordinary talent who can capture an audience with her beautiful lines and passion to perform. She’s eager to improve and learn, making her an absolute pleasure to mentor in our Academy program. She has BIG dreams and the focus and drive to match. We knew she would be a perfect fit for our elite Academy program!” -Krista Miller, Director of Space TV and Space Academy Training Programs
With over 84k followers on Instagram, Kinsley’s audience is curious about her lifestyle and love learning about her, and she possesses a unique “IT factor” that keeps them coming back for more.
About Kinsley Oykhman:
At only 13 years old, Kinsley already has plans for her career in dancing, and wants to inspire others to follow their passions like she has. Through her Instagram and YouTube, Kinsley reps her favorite dancewear brands, and films vlog-style videos of her routine of preparing for competitions and answering questions from fans. She is a current brand ambassador by P.S. Make Me Famous, a Canadian company with a passion for fusing art and fashion.
Kinsley has big dreams for the future - she wants to keep dancing and grow her audience, and even venture into more entertainment and acting opportunities in years to come. She was recently accepted into The Space TV Academy program in California, as well as featured on Abby Lee Miller’s “The Abby Lee Show” for the pilot episode of season nine. If Canada’s Got Talent renews for another season, Kinsley has also expressed that she wants to audition again as a soloist.
