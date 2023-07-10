FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND DEBT SETTLEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Products Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a “Debenture”), in the principal amount of $118,000 (the “Offering”). Each Debenture was issued in the principal amount of $1,000, bearing the interest at an annual rate of 5% payable in arrears in equal installments semi-annually, and maturing on the date that is 24 months from the date of issuance (the “Maturity Date”). The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, will be convertible at the holder’s option into common shares of the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $0.00190 per Common Share. The Debentures may only be converted after the full revocation of all cease trade orders (the “Cease Trade Orders”) issued against the Company.
In addition to the Offering, the Company also completed a debt settlement transaction (the “Debt Settlement”) with Gregory M. Prekupec (Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the company) and Jason Atkinson (a Director of the Company). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued Common Shares in satisfaction of the debt of $32,809 at a deemed price of $0.00190 per Common Share in settlement of indebtedness of the Company.
The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds raised from the Offering to resolve outstanding fees, prepare audited financial statements, and pay all other costs associated with applying for full revocation of each applicable Cease Trade Order that the Company is subject to.
All securities issued pursuant to the Offering and the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Related Party Transaction
The Offering and Debt Settlement constitute a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). However, the Offering and Debt Settlement are exempt from the formal valuation requirements set out in Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as at the time of the transaction, the securities of the Company were not listed or quoted on one of the exchanges or markets specifically identified in MI 61-101. The Offering and Debt Settlement are exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements set out in MI 61-101 pursuant to the financial hardship exemption, which provides an exemption where the financial hardship criteria set out in Subsection 5.7(e) of MI 61-101 are met and where there is no other requirement, corporate or otherwise, to hold a meeting to obtain any approval of the holders of any class of affected securities.
The Company did not file a material change report related to the Offering and Debt Settlement more than 10 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement and Debt Settlement as required by MI 61-101 as (i) the Company requires the consideration it will receive in connection with the Offering immediately for working capital purposes and (ii) the Company would like to settle the debt under the Debt Settlement as soon as possible.
Early Warning Report
In connection with the Offering and Debt Settlement, Gregory M. Prekupec, acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 8,633,947 Common Shares and 31,052,631 Common Shares upon conversion of the $59,000 worth of Debentures, each of which were issued at a unit price of $1,000 and are convertible into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.00190 per Common Share, representing 36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 50% on a partially-diluted basis. Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Gregory M. Prekupec did not own securities of the Company.
In connection with the Offering and Debt Settlement, Jason Atkinson, acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 8,633,947 Common Shares and 31,052,631 Common Shares upon conversion of the $59,000 worth of Debentures, each of which were issued at a unit price of $1,000 and are convertible into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.00190 per Common Share, representing 36% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 50% on a partially-diluted basis. Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Jason Atkinson did not own securities of the Company.
The Common Shares and Debentures acquired pursuant to the Private Placement and Debt Settlement were acquired by Mr. Prekupec and Mr. Atkinson (together, the “Early Warning Reporters”) for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, the Early Warning Reporters may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their respective ownership, control, or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. Copies of the respective early warning reports that will be filed by the Early Warning Reporters may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting Grant Duthie at 416-869-1234.
ABOUT FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC.
The Company is a financial services company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Gregory M. Prekupec
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: (416) 504-5805
E: gprekupec@dipchand.com
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise
