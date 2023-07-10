Camfil Joins Intel, Medscape, and Microsoft in CBS Thought Leaders Series - The Importance of Indoor Air Quality in the Workplace

Camfil, a pioneer in shaping solutions for healthy indoor air, has been featured in the prestigious CBS Global Thought Leaders Innovation and Disruption Leaders series.

Camfil is a true leader in the field of IAQ Protecting People, Processes and our Planet through innovative Air Filtration Solutions

Indoor air quality has become a growing concern for organizations worldwide, with issues such as outdoor air pollution and climate change events impacting the air we breathe. Recent events, including the Canadian wildfires, have further highlighted the urgent need to address indoor air quality.

Camfil firmly believes that clean air is a human right and is committed to raising awareness about the importance of healthy indoor air globally. Ola Skoglund, Camfil’s VP of Group Marketing & Communication, emphasizes the need for companies to prioritize indoor air quality: "Many people are unaware of the problem with poor air quality because they cannot see it. That is why we advocate for the appointment of a Chief Airgonomics Officer within organizations, someone who can champion clean air and ensure its prominence."

In today's rapidly evolving world, innovation and disruption are critical for business growth and meeting customer needs. Camfil's participation in the CBS Thought Leaders series showcases the company's expertise in protecting people, processes, and the planet through cutting-edge air filtration solutions. These solutions provide clean, healthy, and productive indoor air for a wide range of industries.

Tobias Zimmer, Camfil’s Vice President of Global Product Management & International Standards, highlights the significance of maintaining a clean and healthy environment: "Clean air is essential because, unlike food and drink, we cannot choose what we breathe. Unfortunately, most countries' national air pollution standards allow for higher pollution levels than those recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). In fact, 99% of the world's population is breathing air that exceeds WHO's safe limits."

To protect people from air pollution, providing healthy indoor air in buildings is paramount. Zimmer explains, "Indoor air quality is even more critical than outdoor pollution because we have control over our indoor environment. By addressing indoor air quality, we can quickly improve the air that people breathe during the 90% of their time spent indoors."

Paula Nowojska, Camfil Product Manager, emphasizes the economic impact of air quality on productivity: "Poor air quality in buildings can lead to increased absenteeism, whereas clean air promotes productivity, comfort, and overall job satisfaction."

Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media, the organization behind the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, expresses the importance of recognizing and celebrating those who drive positive change. Zanini states, "We believe that through the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, we can educate viewers worldwide about the critical role of clean indoor air."

