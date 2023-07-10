Brain Power Wellness Reviews Latest Annual BPW Staff Retreat

Brain Power Wellness, a holistic, school-based wellness organization, reviews its latest staff retreat, which was held June 20-22, 2023.

Forty-two staff members from across the country attended the annual Brain Power Wellness retreat , uniting the organization’s entire team. The primary goals of the retreat were: to strengthen BPW’s Core Values and culture of diversity and inclusion, and to celebrate each other’s uniqueness; to experience team building, heart-centered connection, reflection, and gratitude; to continue to develop a culture of trust, vulnerability, comfort with taking risks, and commitment to conflict resolution; to have time for personal rejuvenation in nature and through BPW’s mind-body holistic wellness tools and to mindfully reflect on the past school year, organization and individual contributions, areas for growth, and to strategize and look forward with renewed optimism & energy for the coming school year.

As Brain Power Wellness reviews , the three-day staff retreat offered a platform for team members to showcase their unique talents and skills in creative ways. Various roles were assigned to highlight the hobbies, passions, and talents of each individual, making the experience highly rewarding on personal as well as professional levels for everyone in attendance.

“As a new member of the team who started back in March 2023, I had already connected with most of the Brain Power Wellness team virtually,” Rudy Jimenez, Brain Power Wellness’ HR Manager, reviews. “But meeting in person all of the beautiful people who work at BPW- learning about what drives them and what inspires them- allowed me to create a connection with each of them that is deeper than a mere connection between colleagues. I was able to connect with every single team member on a more human level.”

The staff-wide Brain Power Wellness retreat included a diverse range of activities, including fun exercises to get to know each other better, challenging team-building activities on the high ropes course, massages and pool time. Each department had the opportunity to review the year’s challenges that were overcome and the successes. The collaborative impact of the team was highlighted and celebrated, and goals for the upcoming school year, as well as BPW’s expansion plan, were reviewed. The group participated in trust and conflict resolution activities with the goal of strengthening each team member’s connection to the organization’s mission, vision and core values and to each other, the community that supports their personal and professional growth. The staff spent time connecting to themselves through BPW’s mind/body practice and tools that incorporated various meditation, reflection and journaling activities, taking walks in the natural beauty of the Catskill mountains, and evening entertainment consisted of a fire and drum circle and karaoke.

The primary theme of this year’s retreat was, making BPW stronger by building a foundation of trust while reflecting on creative and helpful ways staff members can embrace and work through challenges and conflicts. All Brain Power Wellness staff members agreed that while addressing these vital topics was essential for the continued growth and health of the company and its staff, it was also exhilarating and deeply rewarding to have the entire team brought together in one place.

This year’s Brain Power Wellness retreat brought together the largest group of team members in the organization’s history, as BPW expanded its personnel by 45% this past year. Holding the event in the natural Catskills beauty of the Honor’s Haven Retreat Center supported the various activities the BPW’s Strategy Team mindfully planned to provide the staff with the valuable resources and support needed for experiencing how the team has grown over the past year. The retreat afforded the opportunity for team members to explore the optimal ways they can continue to grow both personally and professionally in order to enhance their own lives while also carrying out the mission and vision of the organization: “to elevate human consciousness and make the world a better place for all.”

For more information on Brain Power Wellness, please visit brainpowerwellness.com .

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthy, happy, and focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Recently, corporate groups have begun attending Brain Power Wellness retreats, where participants receive powerful tools for creating healthy, sustainable, and happy work environments.

