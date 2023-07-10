Global Transparent Display Market to Witness Exponential Growth, Valued at US$ 23.2 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Technological Advancements and Growing Demand for Flexible Transparent Displays for Automobiles will lead to Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistence market research projects the global transparent displays market to reach US$ 23.2 billion by 2033 . From 2023 to 2033, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 29%. Recent years have seen an increase in the popularity of transparent displays. Through a transparent display, users can see the digital content while looking through the display. The technology is expected to revolutionize several industries and has several potential applications. To continue to improve the display resolution and image quality of transparent OLEDs, it will be crucial to have highly accurate and precise light measurement software.

Many companies are developing transparent OLED technologies (also called T-OLEDs). To grow the market demand for transparent displays, various research is being conducted in this sector. The University of Melbourne, KDH Design Corporation, and the Melbourne Centre for Nanofabrication (MCN) have developed the world's first flexible, transparent augmented reality (AR) display screen. A wide range of industries and applications will benefit from the development of the new display screen.

Displays that are transparent offer more capabilities, like the ability to see through a car window while seeing the navigation or dashboard. As a result, transparent displays are expected to grow in the automotive market. Their ability to provide real-time information to the public demand is expected to rise. Growing demand for public spaces can be enhanced by enhancing safety and security. The transparency of transparent displays allows the projection of live video or other surveillance information on surfaces with the integration of security systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Between 2018 and 2022, the transparent display market is projected to grow at a 44.1% CAGR.

CAGR. The United States is expected to generate US$ 3.3 billion in transparent display revenue by 2033.

in transparent display revenue by 2033. Transparent displays are expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% by 2033 in the media & entertainment market.

by 2033 in the media & entertainment market. According to projections, 2033 will see 19.5% of all transparent displays produced in Europe.

of all transparent displays produced in Europe. The United Kingdom's transparent display market is predicted to generate US$ 592.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. The transparent display market in Japan is forecast to accumulate 35% revenue.

revenue. The LCD industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 28.9% by 2033.

“With the rise of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, transparent displays will become more popular. The demand for flexible transparent displays and enhanced security features is expected to grow in the next few years,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Segments

By Technology (OLED, LCD, Others)

(OLED, LCD, Others) By Offering

Hardware (Control Unit, Display Unit, Transceiver, Bluetooth, Others) , Software, Services (Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Training & Maintenance)

(Control Unit, Display Unit, Transceiver, Bluetooth, Others) (Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Training & Maintenance) By Product (Smart Appliances, Head-up Displays, Digital Signage, Others)

(Smart Appliances, Head-up Displays, Digital Signage, Others) By End Use (Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others)

(Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others) By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Players

Key players will be able to expand into new markets with the help of partnerships and collaborations. Several companies are developing transparent displays, including:

Apple Inc.

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Verizon

AT&T Intellectual Property

Sierra Wireless

Universal Display

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Atrack Technology Inc.

Key Market Developments:

In June 2023 , LG Business Solutions USA will exhibit its new transparent digital displays at InfoComm 2023. LED films with a large pixel pitch, an OLED display with a 55-inch transparent panel, and transparent OLED touch displays with 50-inch and 30-inch transparent panels are included in the lineup. Businesses, interior designers, and content creators have endless creative possibilities with these innovative displays.

, LG Business Solutions USA will exhibit its new transparent digital displays at InfoComm 2023. LED films with a large pixel pitch, an OLED display with a 55-inch transparent panel, and transparent OLED touch displays with 50-inch and 30-inch transparent panels are included in the lineup. Businesses, interior designers, and content creators have endless creative possibilities with these innovative displays. In June 2023, Korean researchers developed a flexible and transparent organic light-emitting diode display that has a six-hour water resistance rating. A nanomaterial-based flexible OLED panel developed by KAIST researchers led by Choi Kyung-cheol, of the KAIST School of Electrical Engineering, has been tested and developed in collaboration with a research team from the National Nano Fab Center led by Lee Yong-hee, which is a water-resistant and transparent. MXenes are two-dimensional titanium carbides that were used to create transparent flexible OLED panels.

