Pax8’s Lyndsey Hoffman Named an Inclusive Channel Leader by CRN’s 2023 Inclusive Leadership Network

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud marketplace, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Pax8’s Lyndsey Hoffman, Vice President of Social Impact, to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.



“Congratulations to Lyndsey on this remarkable recognition,” said Lane Brannan, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Americas at Pax8. “Your commitment to advocating and defending the principles of inclusive leadership and your passion for fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) within Pax8 and the channel is an inspiration to us all. Keep leading the way breaking down barriers and making a lasting impact.”

Since assuming the role of Vice President of Social Impact in 2022, Hoffman and her newly created Social Impact Team have played a pivotal role in propelling Pax8's important work toward driving inclusivity and social change, empowering employees, partners, and vendors to create work cultures of trust, respect, and collaboration.

In her role at Pax8, Hoffman spearheads the development and implementation of social impact strategies, forging partnerships, fostering innovation, and empowering teams to create a global difference through their work. Her strong advocacy for policies and practices that support equality and justice is evident in the recent launch of Pax8’s six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that aim to support and represent employees who share similar interests or come from marginalized and underrepresented backgrounds. The Pax8 ERGs include engagement for differently abled and neurodiverse employees; parents and caregivers; employees of color; women; LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual); and veterans.

In addition, Hoffman’s inclusive leadership initiatives include mentoring company leaders on expanding inclusive leadership in departments, and she is planning to launch the company’s first Global DEIB Council in 2024 to drive meaningful change and create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace culture where everyone's voices are heard and valued.

“When everyone feels valued and included regardless of their race, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, or any other personal identifiers, we can work together as a community towards a common purpose and achieve our goals empowering greater impact,” said Hoffman. “By establishing a psychologically safe space where people feel comfortable speaking up and sharing their thoughts and emotions, we can cultivate an environment that truly values every individual, and everyone gets a seat at the table.”

Hoffman's inclusive leadership and strategic focus to champion inclusive environments extend far beyond Pax8, as her impactful work is gaining recognition for championing inclusivity and making a significant difference in the IT industry.

Hoffman actively mentors Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and vendors in successfully implementing inclusive strategies in their businesses. She collaborates with Pax8 Channel Chiefs to create inclusive spaces within the channel and advocates for the integration of DEIB and corporate social responsibility at channel events, encouraging environmentally friendly practices and ensuring inclusive spaces and educational sessions. Additionally, Hoffman aims to enhance understanding of the importance of inclusive leadership and DEIB best practices by raising awareness of unconscious biases with community partnerships in the channel.

“Inclusive leadership is not just about promoting diversity and inclusion in our own organizations, but also in the broader communities and industries that we operate in and using our platform and privilege to amplify the voices of those who are underrepresented or marginalized,” emphasized Hoffman. “Fostering a culture of inclusivity provides numerous benefits that can enhance client relationships, improve employee engagement, expand the talent pool for attraction and recruitment, and drive business growth. It goes beyond business considerations; it is the right thing to do from an ethical and social responsibility standpoint.”

Inclusive work cultures are an emerging practice, but there is a notable shift in recognition and consideration for its importance in the channel. As the value and prioritization of DEIB grow, Hoffman agrees the IT industry is off to a great start, but emphasizes much work remains to become a more inclusive industry by making DEIB a priority in driving the change forward.

“We must create braver spaces where diverse perspectives can thrive. Embracing allyship empowers us to support underrepresented groups actively. We should provide grace and space, understanding that growth requires patience,” added Hoffman. “Walking the talk is crucial, demonstrating our commitment through actions and policies. Empowering voices and involving individuals in decision-making allows for meaningful impact. Education is key to promoting awareness and understanding. By taking these steps, we can shape a more inclusive and diverse channel that fosters growth, innovation, and collective success.”

The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list honorees are passionate about promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.

“We are so excited to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next.”

