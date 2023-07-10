ATI Adds Roth Construction to its Portfolio of Companies
ANAHEIM, CA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services, announced today it has acquired Roth Construction. ATI was advised by Ryan Maughn, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Varoon Parekh, RSM. Roth Construction was advised by Gokul Padmanabhan, Restoration Brokers of America. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Bob Rothacker, better known as Cleveland’s “Grandfather of Restoration,” founded Roth Construction in 1967 and has proudly served Northern Ohio for over 50 years. Despite garnering numerous awards, including Contractor Connection’s coveted Golden Hammer, and Better Business Bureau’s A+ rating, Bob still considers the biggest award a happy customer.
Bob’s daughter and proud second-generation restorer, Lisa Rothacker, leads the company as president today. Roth’s team of 58 IICRC certified specialists pride themselves on providing the finest water and sewage restoration, fire and smoke remediation, commercial restoration and construction, and contents cleaning to homeowners, businesses, restaurants, and schools.
“Roth Construction is a second-generation family company, just like ATI, and we’re honored to welcome Bob, Lisa and everyone at Roth into the ATI family,” said ATI President Jeff Moore.
“Roth Construction belongs to all our employees,” said Bob Rothacker. “And I can’t think of a better steward for our company than ATI and the Moore family. We’re in good hands.”
Roth Construction is ATI’s twelfth acquisition since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020. The strategic acquisition gives ATI a foothold in Ohio. Together with the Company’s existing offices in Illinois and Kentucky, it will enable ATI to continue gaining market share and better serve its national accounts in the Midwest and Great Lakes region.
About ATI Restoration, LLC
Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 2,000 employees operating out of 64 offices nationwide.
About Roth Construction, LLC
Founded in 1967 by Bob Rothacker, Roth Construction provides water and sewage restoration, fire and smoke remediation, commercial restoration and construction, and contents cleaning to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern Ohio.
Megan Van Dyke
ATI Restoration, LLC
+1 888-492-2059
email us here