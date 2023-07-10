Arrest Made in a Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrians: 3200 block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic collision involving three pedestrians that occurred on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the 3200 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:12 p.m., the operator of a Ford 500 ran a stop sign at the intersection of 4th and Savannah Streets, Southeast. The Ford turned left onto 4th Street, Southeast, and struck a parked sedan, swerved over to the left side of the street, hopped a curb, and struck two pedestrians - an adult male and a juvenile female. The Ford came to rest on the front steps of a residence after striking another adult male.

The juvenile female was located underneath the striking vehicle. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene as well as a US Park Police helicopter, who airlifted the juvenile female to a local hospital in serious condition. The adult male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Responding officers located the operator of the striking vehicle in a nearby alley.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, 32-year-old Thaniyyah Veney, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Driving under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.