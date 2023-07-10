Axcient Announces Bryce Roberts As New Vice President of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced a new vice president of marketing, Bryce Roberts. In his role, Roberts will lead the entire marketing effort with a focus on driving Axcient’s accelerating growth. He will be reporting to Rod Mathews, CEO at Axcient and will join the senior leadership team.



“We are thrilled to welcome Bryce as our new Marketing leader who comes to Axcient with a high-growth focus and results-oriented mindset,” said Mathews. “Axcient continues to prove that we are solving MSPs’ biggest data protection challenges with our award-winning technology. Bryce’s proven background and experience as a marketing leader in the MSP space will amplify the efforts of our outstanding marketing team and enable Axcient to continue our history of delivering results. We look forward to Bryce engaging with our MSP partners.”

Roberts has close to 15 years of experience leading Marketing teams and comes with expertise in demand gen, digital marketing, automation, and BCDR through the IT channel at companies like SolarWinds and N-able. As a Marketing leader, Roberts has enabled teams to achieve high revenue growth in the B2B SaaS industry and is skilled in global go-to-market strategy, revenue optimization, and competitive market positioning. Throughout his career, Roberts has led large, global teams with world-class platforms and marketing techniques.

Thousands of MSPs have benefited from Axcient’s technology, enablement, and support. With x360Recover, Axcient partners have seen increased security, more efficiencies, and less training required for their technicians. Flexible deployment options in x360Recover continue to enable operational maturity and is solving multiple use-cases with one solution. The Marketing team at Axcient will continue to tell the partner success stories through Roberts’ leadership and enhance the entire Marketing engine through communications, tracking metrics, and streamlining internal processes to achieve success.

“I am excited to lead an already high-performing Marketing team into the company’s next phase of growth alongside the incredible Axcient leadership team,” said Roberts. “Axcient’s vision to cure data loss is a cornerstone in how we can enable MSPs to secure and grow their businesses. I have a passion for discovering new ways we can help MSPs secure their clients with Axcient’s full line of products and services, and I look forward to working with our partners.”

To learn more about Axcient and its upcoming MSP Xperience event on October 12th, please click here.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and enables continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, ransomware, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

