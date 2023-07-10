Fuel Cell Balance of Plant (BOP) Market to Reach $13.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 22.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market is driven by factors such as efficient power conversion, environmental benefits, and improved safety & control systems

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Fuel Cell Balance of Plants (BOP) Market by Material (Structural Plastics, Elastomers, Coolants, Assembly Aids, Metals, and Others) and by Component (Power Supply, Water Circulation, Hydrogen Processing, Cooling, Heat Stabilizers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) industry generated $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $13.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market is driven by factors such as efficient power conversion, environmental benefits, and improved safety & control systems. On the other hand, the complexity of the system can result in higher costs, increased maintenance requirements, and potential challenges in system optimization and troubleshooting. All these factors restrain the growth of the fuel cell balance of plants (BOP) market. However, cost reduction, system optimization and flexibility, and integration with renewable energy sources will create lucrative opportunities for future market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $13.9 billion CAGR 22.2% No. of Pages in Report 244 Segments covered Material, Component, and Region Drivers Efficient power conversion



Environmental benefits



Safety and control systems Opportunities Cost reduction



System optimization and flexibility



Integration with renewable energy sources Restraints The complexity of the system



Cost addition to fuel cells



Compatibility and integration challenges

COVID-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market, due to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of fuel cells had been hampered due to the closure of manufacturing industries especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

However, the market has recovered to a normal situation and is growing steadily.

The metals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on material, the metals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the structural integrity, electrical conductivity, thermal management, and overall reliability of the fuel cell system. The compatibility of metals with the operating conditions of fuel cells, such as temperature, humidity, and the specific reactants used, is extremely important.

The power supply segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on component, the power supply segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Because the power supply segment is responsible for managing and delivering electrical power to various subsystems and components within the system. However, the hydrogen processing segment would display the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast timeframe. Hydrogen processing is a crucial component of the balance of plants (BOP) in a fuel cell system. It involves various processes and components that handle the storage, purification, and delivery of hydrogen fuel to the fuel cell stack.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032. Several countries in the region, such as Japan, South Korea, and China, have shown strong interest in and support for fuel cell technologies. Applications include stationary power generation, transportation (including fuel cell vehicles and buses), and distributed energy systems.

Leading Market Players: -

INN Balance

Cummins Inc.

Hydrogenics Corporations

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

SFC Energy AG

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

HORIBA Group

Elcogen AS

Dana Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fuel cell balance of plant (BOP) market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

