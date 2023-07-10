Flow Cytometry Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US $ 16.7 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR

Dive into the Flow Cytometry Market: Extensive Analysis of 30+ Countries, Covering US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC Countries, Japan, Korea, and More

The market for flow cytometry services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2015 to 2021, according to a historical estimate, while the demand for flow cytometry in the pharmaceutical and drug development industries grew at a pace of 7.2% over the same period. North America will control the global market, with a US$10.2 billion growth opportunity between 2022 and 2032.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Continuous technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments, such as the development of high-throughput systems, improved detection capabilities, and the integration of advanced software solutions, are driving market growth. These advancements enhance flow cytometry's accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use, attracting more users and expanding its applications.

North America has a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunological disorders. Flow cytometry plays a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring these diseases, facilitating personalized treatment and disease management. The growing burden of chronic diseases is driving the demand for flow cytometry technologies in the region. US market is expected to witness a dollar opportunity of US $ 10.2 Bn and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Stem cell research has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential for regenerative medicine and drug discovery. Flow cytometry is a critical tool for characterizing and analyzing stem cells, enabling researchers to identify and isolate specific cell populations. The increasing demand for stem cell research is fueling the growth of the flow cytometry market in North America.

The North American governments and research organizations are actively supporting flow cytometry research through various initiatives and funding programs. These initiatives aim to accelerate scientific discoveries, improve healthcare outcomes, and enhance the country's competitiveness in life sciences.



Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

Ongoing advancements in flow cytometry technology, such as the development of novel reagents, higher-parameter analysis, improved sensitivity and resolution, and automation, will drive the future growth of the market. Innovative solutions that enhance the functionality, efficiency, and user-friendliness of flow cytometry instruments will play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape.

The shift towards personalized medicine, which focuses on tailoring medical treatments to individual patients, is expected to drive the adoption of flow cytometry. Flow cytometry enables identifying and characterizing specific cell populations, facilitating personalized diagnostics and targeted therapies. As personalized medicine gains prominence, the demand for flow cytometry in North America is likely to grow.

Flow cytometry is extensively used in clinical diagnostics for disease diagnosis, monitoring treatment response, and prognostic assessment. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunological disorders, will drive the demand for flow cytometry in clinical settings. Moreover, the integration of flow cytometry with other diagnostic technologies, such as molecular diagnostics, will further expand its applications and influence the market's future.



Challenges hindering the market growth

Flow cytometry instruments can be expensive, especially those equipped with advanced features and capabilities. The high upfront cost of acquiring flow cytometry systems, along with the associated maintenance and operational expenses, can pose a financial barrier for many research institutions, clinics, and smaller laboratories, thereby limiting their adoption.

Flow cytometry generates large amounts of complex multidimensional data. Analyzing and interpreting this data requires specialized expertise and bioinformatics skills. The complexity of data analysis can be a challenge for users without adequate training or access to bioinformatics resources. It can lead to data misinterpretation or underutilization of the technology, hindering its widespread adoption.

How competition influences the market

Key competitors are relying on partnerships and collaborations to stay as an established leader in the global market. Moreover, Competition among flow cytometry manufacturers and companies drives innovation and technological advancement.

Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In April 2020, Merck, a leading science and technology company, launched its new CellStream™ benchtop flow cytometry system, a compact, customizable flow cytometer that uses a camera for detection. Its unique optics system and design provide researchers with unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility when analyzing cells and submicron particles.

In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently announced the launch of Thermo Scientific Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop Field Emission Gun -- Scanning Electron Microscope (FEG-SEM). The instrument is designed to accelerate access to advanced nanomaterial research capabilities.

The Phenom Pharos G2 advances nanomaterial research by delivering high resolutions and a broad acceleration voltage range, all in a desktop system that can fit within a lab or office.



Key Companies Profiled

Becton Dickinson & Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SYSMEX CORPORATION

Alere Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Key Segments Covered in the Flow Cytometry Industry Survey

By Technology Cell-based Flow Cytometry Bead-based Flow Cytometry

By Products & Services Reagents & Consumables Instruments Software Services

By Application Pharmaceutical & Drug Discovery Diagnostics Other Applications

By End-User Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs Academic & Research Institutions Other End Users

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



