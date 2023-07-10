Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,318 in the last 365 days.

BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Host a Conference Call on August 22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

BOS will host a conference call on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87034095301?pwd=ZGo3bGRuTTRCZEpYOHF1OW1RWml6Zz09

or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 870 3409 530, passcode - 455932

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.


For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

You just read:

BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Host a Conference Call on August 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more