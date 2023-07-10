TELUS partners with the Montreal Science Centre to collect used devices and give them a new life

/EIN News/ -- Since 2005, TELUS’ circular economy program has gathered over 3.5 million mobile devices for recycling or upcycling

MONTREAL, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only 14 percent of Quebec residents having ever bought a used device , TELUS and the Montreal Science Centre have joined forces to encourage the repair, recycling, and upcycling of used mobile devices. As part of an educational event on July 2, the organisations invited Montrealers and out-of-town visitors to drop off their old devices in exchange for a free ticket to the Science Centre and to take part in environmental protection workshops in order to educate youth and parents about the benefits of the circular economy. TELUS has upcycled or recycled over 3.5 million devices since 2005.

“ Research suggests that buying a refurbished device helps protect the environment by preventing over 75 kilograms of carbon emissions and the mining of nearly 450 kilograms of raw materials”, explains Nathalie Dionne, TELUS Vice-President for Home Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec. “We’re proud to join forces with our long-time partner, the Montreal Science Centre, to raise visitors’ awareness of the importance of the circular economy in efforts to protect our planet. These actions support our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and become a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company by 2030.”

Quebec residents can drop off their old devices at any time at eligible TELUS stores to recycle them or give them a new life. The help of repair and refurbishing efforts of TELUS’ circular economy program, Mobile Klinik , have prevented over 750,000 devices from winding up in landfills. TELUS’ sustainability and circular economy strategy was recognized by the Mercuriades awards in 2023 with the Sustainable Development Strategy award.

“We care deeply about supporting actions with a positive environmental impact, as reflected in our various environmental commitments,” says Cybèle Robichaud, Director of the Montreal Science Centre. “We’re proud to be a part of this concrete action led by our partner TELUS, and to have this opportunity to introduce the public to the Science Centre’s many exhibits.”

About the Montreal Science Centre

With over 600,000 visitors each year, the Montreal Science Centre, a division of the Canada Lands Company, is a museum complex dedicated to science and technology. It is known for its interactive and accessible approach, and for its focus on local innovation and expertise. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, TELUS and La Presse.

