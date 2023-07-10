Feed Additives Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Feed Additives Market by Type (Performance Additives, Specialty Additives), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals), Source (Synthetic, Natural), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Geography - Forecast to 2030, the feed additives market is projected to reach $51.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023–2030.

Feed additives are essential food supplements for farm animals that provide necessary nutrients not found in regular feeds. These additives promote animal growth, development, and overall well-being by improving gut health and supporting performance and welfare. In modern farm systems, maintaining good gut health is crucial for efficient and sustainable animal production. The growing demand for animal-based protein, a growing global population, and the need to prevent animal disease outbreaks drive the demand for animal feed additives.

Over the last decade, various disease outbreaks in livestock animals (swine flu and foot and mouth disease) have raised concerns over meat quality and safety. The impact of these diseases on animals is significant and may lead to direct economic losses due to high morbidity and mortality. During a disease outbreak, animals may become more susceptible to illness due to weakened immune systems, stress, or other factors. This increasing spread of diseases has accelerated the usage of feed additives, which help ensure optimal animal health and the quality of animal-derived products per the highest standards.

In recent years, the global feed additives market has witnessed several product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The key players operating in the global feed additives market are Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.), Alltech Inc. (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), ADDCON GROUP GmbH (Germany), Biovet S.A. (Spain) Royal AgriFirm Group. (Netherlands), Altilis Animal Nutrition (France), and Land O’Lakes Inc. (U.S.).

The global feed additives market is segmented by type, animal type, source, form, and geography.

Key Findings in the Global Feed Additives Market Study:

Based on type, the global feed additives market is segmented into performance additives, specialty additives, and other types. In 2023, the performance additives segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global feed additives market. However, the specialty additives segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the specialty additives segment is driven by factors such as increasing feed utilization, cost savings in feed expenses, technological advancements in the livestock industry, and the need to enhance feed quality and digestibility.

Based on animal type, the global feed additives market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and other animal types. In 2023, the poultry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global feed additives market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for micro-nutrients in poultry production, consumers’ preference for poultry meat & eggs, low production as well as product cost of poultry meat, and high production of compound feed for poultry. However, the aquatic animals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on source, the global feed additives market is segmented into synthetic feed additives and natural feed additives. In 2023, the synthetic feed additives segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global feed additives market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the easier availability of synthetic raw materials, lower production costs, and stronger market penetration. However, the natural feed additives segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the natural feed additives segment is driven by the increasing consumer demand for natural and organic food products, rising concerns about environmental sustainability, and the preference for safer alternatives to synthetic additives.

Based on form, the global feed additives market is segmented into dry feed additives and liquid feed additives. In 2023, the dry feed additives segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global feed additives market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for powdered enzymes, vitamins, and probiotics due to ease of use, administration, and cost-effectiveness. However, the liquid feed additives segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the shift towards liquid supplements due to their improved shelf life and versatility for various applications.

Based on geography, the global feed additives market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global feed additives market. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the growing demand for animal-derived products, a large livestock population, increasing awareness about health and wellness, and the substantial production of compound feed in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Type

Performance Additives Amino Acids Lysine Methionine Threonine Other Amino Acids Minerals Macro Minerals Trace Minerals Vitamins Fat-Soluble Vitamins Vitamin A Vitamin E Vitamin D Vitamin K Water-Soluble Vitamins Vitamin C Vitamin B Complex

Specialty Additives Acidifiers Probiotics Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Yeast and Other Microbes Enzymes Phytase Carbohydrase Protease Antioxidants Ethoxyquin BHT BHA Other Antioxidants Antibiotics

Other Types

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Animal Type

Poultry Broilers Layers Turkey Other Poultry Birds

Ruminants Beef Ruminants Dairy Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Other Animals

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Source

Synthetic Feed Additives

Natural Feed Additives

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Form

Dry Feed Additives

Liquid Feed Additives

Feed Additives Market Assessment - by Geography

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Spain Russia Germany France Italy U.K. Netherlands Poland Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

