STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term NRXP / BRPA Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) (“NRx”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

NRx is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The current company was formed in May 2021 via a business combination with SPAC entity Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA), with NRx as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

Immediately following the closing of the SPAC transaction, shares of NRx traded at approximately $22.00 per share. However, since that time, shares of the company’s stock have significantly declined in value, and currently trade below $1.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 95% in value.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether NRx and/or the company’s representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the business combination, thereby causing investor losses.

NRx investors who purchased or acquired shares of NRXP / BRPA stock prior to March 31, 2021 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/nrx-pharmaceuticals/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo

