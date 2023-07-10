EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Launches 2023 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards, Celebrating Restaurant Company Outstanding Achievements in Business Innovation, Sponsored by Fortinet

Submission Deadline August 4; Awards Will Be Presented During the MURTEC Executive Summit, October 2-4, at the Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, S.C.

The 17th annual MURTEC Breakthrough Awards will be presented at the MURTEC Executive Summit , a sister event to MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), taking place October 2-4 at the Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, S.C. The MURTEC Executive Summit is where restaurant leaders in technical and non-technical roles unite to see their future through the lens of strategic technology.

Nominations for the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards are being accepted through August 4, 2023. Submit your nominations here .

“In the ever-evolving culinary world, we celebrate the indomitable spirit of the restaurant industry. With relentless innovation and a tech-savvy touch, you continually elevate the art of delivering extraordinary guest experiences,” said Courtney Radke, Field CISO for Retail and Hospitality, Fortinet. “We applaud your unwavering commitment to harnessing technology's power and fusing it seamlessly with your unmatched expertise to captivate customers' hearts and palates. It is with great pride and admiration that Fortinet presents The MURTEC Breakthrough Award, an honor bestowed upon those who embody excellence in revolutionizing the restaurant industry.”

“Whether it’s workforce, supply chain, safety and security, or the array of guest-facing and operational challenges that restaurants are addressing, technology has truly transformed our industry in recent years,” said Hospitality Technology Editor-in-Chief Robert Firpo-Cappiello. “The 2023 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards will recognize restaurant companies that continue to push the boundaries of what tech can do for brands and their customers.”

MURTEC Breakthrough Awards are given in two categories:

Enterprise Innovator–This is presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology beyond standard practice to improve overall restaurant operations. Results should reveal an increase or marked improvement in efficiency, cost savings, etc. Areas of innovation can include but are not limited to: back-office and/or front-of-house applications, labor management, point-of-sale technologies, cloud computing, and enterprise-grade mobile applications.

Customer Engagement Innovation–This is presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology to increase guest satisfaction, loyalty, and/or brand reputation. Potential concepts can include but are not limited to: mobile applications, social networking, loyalty and CRM.

Nomination Guidelines:

Restaurants can nominate themselves

Technology vendors can nominate a restaurant, but are not eligible themselves for an award

Winners must be present to accept the award at the MURTEC Executive Summit

To nominate a company, please fill out the nomination form, here

Deadline for nominations is August 4, 2023

Winners will be notified after August 12, 2023

Awards will be presented at the MURTEC Executive Summit



Previous MURTEC Breakthrough Award Winners

Bartaco (2022 Enterprise)

Taco Bell (2022 Customer Engagement Innovator)

Checkers & Rally’s (2022 Enterprise)

Little Caesars (2021 Enterprise, 2019 Customer Facing)

El Pollo Loco (2021)

Amara at Paraiso (2021)

Firehouse Subs (2019)

Panera Bread (2019)

TGI Fridays (2018)

Focus Brands (2018)

P.F. Chang's China Bistro (2017)

The ONE Group (2017)

Twin Peaks Restaurants( 2017)

Outback Steakhouse (2016)

Fun Eats and Drinks LLC (2016)

Panera (2015)

Firehouse Subs (2015)

Chili’s Grill & Bar (2015)

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems (2014)

Truluck’s Restaurant Group (2014)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (2013)

Tony Roma’s (2013)

Legal Sea Foods (2012)

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems (2012)

Subway Restaurants (2011)

Domino’s Pizza, LLC (2011)

Jack in the Box (2010)

ERJ Dining, LLC (2010)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (2010)

Morton’s Restaurant Group (2009)

T.G.I. Friday’s (2009)

Hard Rock International (2009)

Cara Operations (2008)

uWink (2008)

Marco’s Pizza (2008)

Legal Sea Foods (2007)

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (2007)

Kahala – Cold Stone Creamery (2007)

Jason’s Deli (2006)

Noodles & Co (2006)

Buca Inc. (2006)



