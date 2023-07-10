Image Relay’s Solutions for Digital Asset and Product Information Management Earn G2 Recognition for Delivering Customer ROI, Ease of Use, Performance, and Support

Based on in-depth reviews and ratings from customers, Image Relay tallies 18 industry leadership wins in G2’s Summer Report

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Vt., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Relay , delivering a single source of truth for all digital assets and product information, today announced several category wins in the newest report from G2 , the world’s largest software marketplace. The G2 recognitions are the result of real customer reviews of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software.



Among the 18 distinct category awards that Image Relay earned from G2 for its DAM and PIM solutions are Solution Users Are Most Likely to Recommend, Easiest to Use, Best Support, Fastest Implementation, Best Estimated ROI, and Best Results.

Image Relay continues to launch and expand purpose-built solutions that directly address customer pain points and meet digital modernization initiatives. The company recently announced Marketing Delivery , a unique platform combining DAM and PIM capabilities to ensure data veracity and speed across all of a brand’s digital assets and product information. Launched in general availability in June 2023, Marketing Delivery has quickly become a critical component for businesses seeking a holistic, scalable, and cost-effective strategy for DAM and PIM execution.

“Ensuring customer success has been our focus for 21 years at Image Relay, so we’re especially proud to earn so much recognition based on how our customers view and use our solutions,” said Jeff Olsen, Director of Product, Image Relay. “Customer feedback continues to drive our product roadmap, empowering us to build products that brands are excited to put to work. Earning customer-driven accolades for ease of use, ROI, performance, and more is an immense point of pride at Image Relay, and we’re honored by the results of G2’s Summer Report.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

“We continue to see first-hand the value that Image Relay’s innovative solutions deliver,” said Hannah Wilson, Production Manager, Jamie Turner Designs. “No one in the industry understands how to make DAM and PIM as accessible, easy to use, and integrable into our existing workflows and tech stack. Image Relay gives us the tools we need to make sure our marketing assets and product information are always available and always current for anyone that requires them. We congratulate them on well-deserved recognition from G2.”

About Image Relay

Image Relay is inspired by helping brands and organizations tell their stories. The Vermont-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offers a unified DAM and PIM solution called Marketing Delivery. Customers use Image Relay to efficiently store, access, and share their brand-approved, up-to-date product information and digital assets. The Marketing Delivery system is purpose-built to enable an omnichannel presence, reduce product-to-market time, and amplify revenue. Image Relay is SOC-2 compliant and used by over 400 companies with 100,000 users throughout the world. Visit www.imagerelay.com to learn more.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

