CDSG EXTENDS LITHIUM RICH SOUTH ZONE OVER 3.3 MILES EASTWARD AND SAMPLES UP TO 16,400 PPM IN NEW AREA

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from additional surface sampling program at the company’s Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.



As part of our continued 2023 exploration program at the Titan 1 lithium project, several additional soil geochemical sample lines were completed in various targeted areas to both follow up previous results and to attempt to define the outer boundaries of our huge lithium discovery.

Towards this effort, our technical team returned to the south portion of Titan 1 to prospect, survey and conduct new lines of soil sampling. This area, designated the ‘South Block’ contains a lithium anomaly both massive and high-grade, having an average grade of 4,318 ppm Li or 0.93% Li2O, which covers a total of 10,900 acres (44 square kms).

The new work targeted an area on the eastern side of the South Block where an isolated reconnaissance sample, MW67, located roughly 3.3 miles (5.3kms) out from the main survey returned strong lithium (9,000 ppm Li). Samples were collected via several in-fill lines between the MW67 and the South Block.

Results indicate generally very high grades of lithium in this new region, and with sample MW67, the positive lithium values averaging 6,314 ppm Li ( 1.36% Li2O). The highest value returned a strong 3.54% Li2O (16,400 ppm Li). Several nul values were returned, however, results are questionable due to fresh water drainage patterns.

Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “We were very excited to finally link up the MW67 sample to the main tested area. Our field work continues to reveal very high-grade lithium values and this new survey will add substantially to acreage of the South Block. Titan 1 is proving to be the most exciting lithium target in the world.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam. Soil samples are all consistently removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 6 to 10 inches.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

harp@titanlithiuminc.com

+1-702-595-2247

titanlithiuminc.com

