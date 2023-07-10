Anticipated Global Healing Crusade with Pastor Chris Draws Worldwide Attention
Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch around the globe as millions of individuals eagerly await the upcoming healing crusade of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing School is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a remarkable event set to bring hope, restoration, and divine healing to individuals around the globe.
The healing services will take place from the 28th to the 30th of July 2023 and will be streamed live across various platforms, creating an unparalleled opportunity for millions to experience the power of God's healing touch.
At the just-concluded Global Day of Prayer with Pastor Chris, he underscored the importance of prayer in effecting healing miracles and supernatural change in lives and nations all over the world. “Pray for the nations. Use the Name of Jesus in cutting off the power and influence of the adversary. Proclaim Jesus’ name and salvation will spring forth,” he said.
At the end of the program, Pastor Chris announced the upcoming edition of the healing services and encouraged the global audience thus: “Look, don’t miss this one. Plan for it. We’ve had several already and billions of people around the world have been reached with this amazing healing program.
Preparations are in top gear as people from all walks of life get ready for what may be the most exceptional three days of their lives as Pastor Chris hits the airwaves to beam the power and presence of God through the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.
Now more than ever, the nations and their people need divine intervention and healing. Get involved by joining God’s people to fill One Million Prayer Clouds with power that will be released in torrents of faith, hope, and unending miracles. Find out how to activate the prayer clouds and get others to join you at healingstreams.tv/prayer.
The Healing Streams Live Healing Services will be broadcast in thousands of languages and you can participate from anywhere in the world in your preferred language. Simply go to healingstreams.tv or watch live on Loveworld Networks and other designated TV stations.
For more information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers:
+27799675852 (South Africa),
+234(1)8885066 (Nigeria),
+18327249390 (USA),
+12896221634 (Canada),
+44(0)3331880710 (UK),
+919650096633 (Asia),
+917794993762 (India).
