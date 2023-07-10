Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #711

Visit with Super Brush at AACC 2023

Super Brush LLC

Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the 2023 AACC.

We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, July 23-27, 2023. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) promotes cutting edge science and technology in global laboratory medicine.

The Super Brush team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

“We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “And, with our years of experience and expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, collection devices, applicators and swabs, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators.“

The Super Brush team will be available at Booth #711 to answer any questions about their products.
Super Brush has manufactured their foam swabs in the USA for over 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485 and their manufacturing facility is FDA registered.
More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

For customized swab needs, talk with our team, or contact development@superbrush.com


About Super Brush
Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

