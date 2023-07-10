Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #711

Visit with Super Brush at AACC 2023 Super Brush LLC Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the 2023 AACC.

We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, July 23-27, 2023. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) promotes cutting edge science and technology in global laboratory medicine.

The Super Brush team will be showcasing their diagnostic testing kit swabs, as well as swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

“We manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we can custom-make swabs to address specific customer requirements.” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “And, with our years of experience and expertise in designing and manufacturing innovative lint-free, disposable and multipurpose foam-tipped probes, collection devices, applicators and swabs, we are able to currently offer more than 3,000 swabs and applicators.“

The Super Brush team will be available at Booth #711 to answer any questions about their products.

Super Brush has manufactured their foam swabs in the USA for over 65 years. Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485 and their manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

For customized swab needs, talk with our team, or contact development@superbrush.com



* * * * * * * * * *

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.