TENNESSEE KETAMINE & WELLNESS CENTER LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-LEADING ALCOHOL DEPENDANCE TREATMENT IN NASHVILLE
New “KAD” Protocol Aims to Help the Nearly One Million Tennessee Adults With an Unhealthy Alcohol Intake
The results we’re seeing clinically for Ketamine for Alcohol Dependence or KAD are promising so I am thrilled to bring this treatment to Nashville-area residents.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcohol is the most commonly abused substance in Tennessee with nearly one million adults suspected of having an alcohol use disorder or alcohol addiction (Source: SAMHSA), yet most go without getting the help they need. To address this crisis, Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center is launching a new protocol, Ketamine for Alcohol Dependance or “KAD,” to treat alcohol dependance in the Nashville area.
— Dr. Randall Malchow
Led by Dr. Randall Malchow, an acknowledged U.S. expert on ketamine administration, the KAD treatment is among the first of its kind in the United States. It works by disrupting the “maladaptive reward memories” found in alcohol dependance, decreasing depression, and promoting self-image and other favorable values that benefit a sober lifestyle. Clinic patients have found a significant reduction in their alcohol intake because of ketamine therapy, with a greater than 90 percent reduction in alcohol intake.
“KAD is an exciting new addition to the services we can offer patients suffering from alcohol addiction,” said Dr. Malchow, Medical Director, Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center. “Over the past ten years, we’ve seen great success with ketamine infusion therapy for opioid dependence, as well as chronic pain and mental health. The results we’re seeing clinically for KAD are promising so I am thrilled to bring this treatment to Nashville-area residents.”
The ideal candidate for KAD treatments is a patient with mild to moderate alcohol dependance, especially if associated with depression and/or anxiety, without a history of complicated alcohol withdrawal, who desires a transformative change to a healthier lifestyle.
The protocol is customized to each patient, so treatment lengths may vary. For more information and pricing, visit www.tnketaminewellness.com or call (615) 813-5006.
About Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center
Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center is led by Randall Malchow, M.D., an acknowledged U.S. expert on ketamine administration for depression, PTSD, anxiety, opioid dependance and chronic pain. Dr. Malchow served as an anesthesiologist for 25 years in the armed forces before retiring as a colonel in 2008. He then became an Associate Professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was the first Vanderbilt physician to offer extended ketamine infusion therapy in 2014. The following year, Dr. Malchow established one of the few ketamine infusion centers in the Veterans Health Administration and the only center targeting opioid reduction.
Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center treats depression, PTSD, anxiety, substance addiction and pain, while ensuring each patient receives an individualized plan of care. Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center also offers a Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) option for patients who are interested.
The clinic is located at 1909 Mallory Lane, Suite 300, in Franklin, Tenn.
Matthew Anderson
Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center
+1 630-849-6228
m.anderson@absminc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook