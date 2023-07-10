TENNESSEE KETAMINE & WELLNESS CENTER LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-LEADING ALCOHOL DEPENDANCE TREATMENT IN NASHVILLE

Dr. Randall Malchow, Medical Director at Tennessee Ketamine & Wellness Center in Franklin, TN.

New “KAD” Protocol Aims to Help the Nearly One Million Tennessee Adults With an Unhealthy Alcohol Intake

The results we’re seeing clinically for Ketamine for Alcohol Dependence or KAD are promising so I am thrilled to bring this treatment to Nashville-area residents.” — Dr. Randall Malchow