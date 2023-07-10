Limb Salvage Systems Market Size Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 2,259.82 Million at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032

insightSLICE Limb Salvage Systems Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Limb Salvage Systems Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, application, end users and competitive landscape.

The Global Limb Salvage Systems Market was estimated to be US$ 1,328.14 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2,259.82 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Limb salvage, also known as limb sparing surgery, is a procedure that is usually performed to prevent amputations caused by brain tumors. Limb salvage surgery replaces the damaged or ailing bone with a functional limb implant. The risk of limb loss is commonly associated with accidental injuries, growing tumors, diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and neuropathy.

Limb salvage is a cost-effective and preferred long-term treatment plan over amputations. There are numerous limb salvage procedures, including compound folds with various tissue segments and skeletal reconstruction such as cartilage transfer or reconstruction, which aim to restore the normal functions of the affected joints.

Limb salvage techniques involve the use of metal prosthetic implants, allografts (i.e., bone grafts from another person), or a combination of bone grafts and metal implants to treat patients.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐛 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor attributed to the growth of limb salvage systems is the increasing preference for limb salvage surgeries at an early stage of malignancy to avoid amputation. Factors such as the rising prevalence of bone tumors, peripheral vascular diseases, soft tissue sarcomas, and increasing incidences of accidental cases are contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the growing government expenditure on the healthcare sector, rising insurance coverage, and technological advancements are augmenting the market's growth.

However, factors such as post-operative complications including limb-length discrepancy, contractures, and prosthetic loosening are hampering the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐛 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By product type, the market is segmented into metal prostheses, upper extremity prostheses, lower extremity prostheses, allografts, and allo-metal prostheses. Metal prostheses are the largest segment in this category and are expected to dominate the forecasted period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into significant bone loss, ligamentous deficiencies, bone tumors, multiple arthroplasties, and others.

By end-users, the market is segregated into hospitals, orthopaedic and prosthetics clinics, and others. Hospitals are the dominant players in this category. Due to the increasing number of cases and growing awareness about the treatments, many hospitals are opening separate departments for orthopaedic services. The rising prevalence of orthopaedic problems and advancements in technology have led to a growing number of hospitals dedicated to the treatment of bones and other orthopaedic-related ailments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐛 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is the largest regional market, primarily due to increasing healthcare expenditures and a larger number of research and development activities related to the device market and manufacturing. Additionally, the region has significantly higher per capita income, resulting in more disposable income and increasing awareness.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecasted period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of bone tumors, increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector by governments, increasing awareness about various treatments, and technological advancements.

Some key players in the global limb salvage systems market include Biomet Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Hanger Inc., Zimmer Inc., and Onkos Surgical, among others.

