Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “MCM Science and Education Center Pilot”

Newport, VT – Newport residents will soon be able to enjoy the Memphremagog Community Maritime Science and Education Center thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Memphremagog Community Maritime.

“Science museums are an incredibly valuable resource for public education and community engagement in scientific research,” said Josh Hanford Commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “The Memphremagog Science and Education Center will bring inspiration and an appreciation of science to local residents, school children, and visitors to the region.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by August 31, 2023 the “MCM Science and Education Center” will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will develop a free, interactive exhibit about the science and culture of Lake Memphremagog that will enable local residents, school children, and visitors to the region to learn about watershed ecology, conservation practices, and the protection of the greater watershed on and off the water. Purchases will include attractive, modular exhibit installations, hands-on manipulatives and tools such as digital microscopes with built in cameras, audio & visual technology for displays, and printed educational materials.

Felicia Updyke, Director of MCM, stated “I am so excited to build and create a science and education center for our community that even my daughter will soon be able to utilize!”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the MCM Science and Education Pilot campaign.

Learn more and donate here.