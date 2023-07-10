Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for “Warren Town Green Pavilion”

WARREN – Warren residents will soon be able to enjoy a new pavilion in the town green for community gathering, relaxing, and socializing thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Town of Warren.

“Access to community gathering places is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Warren Town Pavilion will create a community gathering place that will enhance the lives of the residents and visitors of Warren.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by September 2nd, 2023 the “Warren Town Green Pavilion” campaign will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will support the construction of a timber frame pavilion with the following features: a ramp with a railing, electrical outlets, Wi-Fi repeater, lighting, built-in benches, and more.

The building materials have been selected with longevity and east of maintenance in mind. Centrally located between the Town Hall/library, the town administrative offices, the Warren United Church, the Warren Fire Department, and the Blair Barn (home of the Warren Historical Society), it is an ideal location for community gatherings.

“We envision a pavilion that will be a focal point on the green and can be used for a wide range of events and purposes year-round,” said Marie Schmukal, Director of the Warren Public Library. “This will look like concerts sponsored by the Warren Arts Commission, puppet shows, gatherings on the days that our little village sees a huge influx of people, casual use during the day, regular library programs, church gatherings, and so much more.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support this Better Places project in Warren.

Learn more and donate here.