Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,005 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Suffering from Unknown Medical Condition Carried Down Carter-Moriah Trail

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Mark Ober
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
July 10, 2023

Shelburne, NH – On Saturday, July 8, 2023 at approximately 1:10 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hiker who was suffering from a potentially serious medical condition on the Carter-Moriah Trail near the summit of Mt. Moriah. Due to the nature of the symptoms, and being 5 miles from the nearest road, a request was made to the NH Army National Guard for a helicopter extraction of the hiker.

A Blackhawk flew up from Concord, but due to the storm cells and thunder heads that formed over the mountain just prior to the helicopter’s arrival, the team was unable to safely extract the patient. The Blackhawk landed at the Berlin airport and waited an additional 2 hours in the event the storms passed. But in that time the cloud cover and storms persisted so the helicopter was forced to return.

When the call for the Blackhawk was made, an additional call for volunteer rescuers was made to Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) as a backup in the event the helicopter was unable to extract the hiker. Several AVSAR volunteers responded and hiked in the nearly 5 miles with a rescue litter.

The hiker, identified as Stephen Fredericks, 49, of Chelmsford, MA, was placed into the litter and carried out by the AVSAR volunteers, Conservation Officers, and his eight hiking companions. The rescue crew arrived at the trailhead on Sunday, July 9 at 12:35 a.m. Fredericks was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by the Gorham Ambulance.

Fredericks is an experienced hiker and had planned to hike the Carter Range from north to south with his hiking companions. He possessed all the appropriate gear as well as additional gear as he was planning an overnight hiking trip.

You just read:

Hiker Suffering from Unknown Medical Condition Carried Down Carter-Moriah Trail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more