Intraoperative Imaging Market Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 5.79 Billion by 2032 | insightSLICE

The key factor in the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market is the technological advancements in the medical device market.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as products, applications, end user and competitive landscape.

The Global Intraoperative Imaging Market was estimated to be US$ 3.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.79 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Intraoperative imaging refers to an operating room configuration that helps the surgeon image the patient under a scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, primarily brain surgery. These surgeries are guided by images that utilize cameras or electromagnetic fields to capture and relay the patient's anatomy, as well as the surgeon's precise movements in conjunction with the patient. Monitors are present in the operating room, and this type of surgery allows surgeons to perform safer and less invasive procedures.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor in the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market is the technological advancements in the medical device market. Medical devices have witnessed significant transformations and technological developments in intraoperative imaging, including the emergence of focused imaging technologies and portable/smartphone-based intraoperative devices. Advanced intraoperative imaging devices provide higher image quality, easier and faster operations, and much-simplified consoles than traditional imaging devices.

The higher incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and nephrology, as well as higher mortality rates globally, are augmenting the need for early detection of such diseases, propelling the global intraoperative imaging market.

The restraining factor is that intraoperative imaging systems are priced at a premium and require a significant investment for installation, thus increasing the cost of treatment for patients. Additionally, many healthcare facilities operate in rural and semi-urban areas where they don't have sufficient funds to carry out such installations at their facilities.

These technologies are restricted mostly to developed countries where the government has a large budget to spend on the healthcare sector.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By product, the market is segregated into Mobile C-Arm, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, X-rays, and Intraoperative Optical Imaging. Mobile C-Arm is the largest player and is expected to dominate in the forecasted period.

Mobile C-Arm is a medical device that comprises a generator, an X-ray source, and an image intensifier. The X-rays emitted by the generator penetrate through the patient's body and are converted into visible images by image intensifiers or detectors before being displayed on the computer screen. The growth of the Mobile C-Arm segment is attributed to its wide range of applications. It is used in cardiovascular surgeries, gastroenterology surgeries, neurosurgery, traumatology, and urology disorders.

By application, the market is segmented into neurosurgery, orthopaedic & trauma surgery, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and other applications.

Neurosurgery is the largest application segment in the global intraoperative imaging market. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging products among medical professionals due to their technological advancements.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutions.

Hospitals & Diagnostic centres are the largest players in the segment, owing to the fact that hospitals conduct a wide range of surgical procedures on a daily basis. The rising number of chronic diseases, road accidents, and other emergency services is augmenting the growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the intraoperative imaging market. This region houses developed countries like the U.S. and Canada, where spending by the governments on the healthcare sector is significantly high. Also, owing to higher disposable income and better awareness about the market, this region is expected to continue to dominate in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to increasing government expenditure on the healthcare sector and the prevalence of chronic diseases due to the changing lifestyle of people.

Key players in the global intraoperative imaging market are Deerfield Imaging, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, IMRIS, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation and Neurologica Corp among others.

