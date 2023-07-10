Smart Home Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% [2023-2028]
Smart Home Market would grow from USD 101.7 billion in 2023 to USD 163.7 billion by 2028. at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2023 and 2028.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Home Market by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen and Smart Furniture), Software and Services, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, According to a new analysis "Global Smart Home Market," the market will develop significantly in the future years. According to the analysis, the market would grow from USD 101.7 billion in 2023 to USD 163.7 billion by 2028. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% between 2023 and 2028.
The expanding use of smart home devices and systems, driven by technological developments and increased consumer awareness, is predicted to be the primary driver of this expansion. The paper emphasises the growing trend of home automation, energy efficiency, and convenience given by smart home technologies, which are gaining popularity among customers globally. With the continuous development of innovative products and the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the smart home market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.
North America by region to hold the larger share during the forecast period
North America is predicted to dominate the global smart home market throughout the forecast period, with the greatest share. This region is home to major market participants such as Honeywell (US), Amazon (US), and Apple (US). Several factors contribute to this dominance, including rising demand for dependable home energy management systems, increased home security, improved device standards, and the growing popularity of integrating smart devices into homes, such as tablets, smartphones, and standalone voice assistants. North America, notably the United States, has the most smart homes of any region on the planet. As a result, the market in North America is expected to increase steadily over the forecast period.
Ask for PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121
Proactive software and services to register highest CAGR during forecast period
Proactive software and services are predicted to increase at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projection period. These software and services are critical in conveying energy usage data to end users and delivering optimal solutions. Because proactive software can manage bigger volumes of data than behavioural versions, the market for proactive software is expected to develop significantly. End users benefit from proactive software by receiving important information on efficient energy utilisation and actionable advice connected to physical characteristics such as ambient humidity and temperature, allowing them to cut energy consumption. The rising need for advanced energy management solutions is propelling the market for proactive software and services.
Smart kitchen segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR Smart home market during the forecast period
During the projection period, the smart kitchen segment is expected to develop at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expansion can be ascribed to a variety of factors, including the growing popularity of modular kitchens and rising disposable income among customers in developing economies. As people's lifestyles change and they spend more time outside their homes, the value of having a smart kitchen grows. Furthermore, the increased number of internet, smartphone, and tablet users has made it possible for people to monitor their appliances using their mobile devices, which is especially tempting to those who lead hectic lives. Notably, kitchen renovation operations have increased significantly, particularly in developing nations, with a growing preference for modular kitchens. This trend further contributes to the growth of the smart kitchen segment in the market.
INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=121
“Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Home Market Trends, Growth Drivers"
394 – Tables
103 – Figures
517 – Pages
Smart Home Companies - Johnson Controls (US), Schneider Electric (US) and Siemens (US) are the Key Players
Johnson Controls is a global leader in providing facility management services, building technology, and energy solutions. The company offers a diverse range of innovative smart home products aimed at enhancing security, comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency. Johnson Controls leverages advanced home automation technology to create integrated solutions that can be customized to meet the unique needs of any home. The company's product portfolio includes connected thermostats, lighting controls, door locks, and security systems, among others. Johnson Controls is a major player in the smart home market, catering to a large customer base and generating ~51% of its revenue from the US in 2022.
Schneider Electric is one of the leading providers of smart home solutions. Its solutions enable customers to automate and remotely control their homes, helping them to save energy and reduce their energy bills. Its products range from switches, dimmers, and outlets to thermostats, sensors, and wireless switches. It also provides solutions for lighting, security, and home automation. Its solutions are available through a range of channels, including retail stores, online, and professional installers. Its solutions are used by homeowners, businesses, and public entities. Schneider focuses on strategic collaborations, agreements, and partnerships to strengthen its core businesses. For instance, in November 2022, Schneider Electric partnered with Smartworld Developers (India) to develop home automation solutions.
Related Reports:
The European Smart Home Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 26.7 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 41.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2027. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market.
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/european-smart-homes-market-1290.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt Ltd
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
+1 888-600-6441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube