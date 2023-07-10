Sunrise New Energy Granted ISO9001:2015 and IATF16949:2016 for Quality Management System in Design and Manufacturing of Anode Material for Lithium-ion Batteries

/EIN News/ -- ZIBO, China, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise New Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. has passed the ISO9001 international quality management on-site review and evaluation, and obtained the quality management system certification certificate recognized by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). The quality management system complies with the ISO9001:2015 standard, covering the design and manufacturing of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the company has passed the review and evaluation of the quality management system requirements for automotive production parts and related service parts organized by IATF16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System, and obtained the certificate, covering the design and manufacturing of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

“ISO9001:2015 quality management system and IATF16949:2016 automotive quality management system certification is a standardized and comprehensive inspection of the company's various management work, and an important guarantee for the company's sustainable, stable and healthy development. “ stated Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of Sunrise New Energy. “We will further optimize and standardize our management systems, continuously improve the management efficiency of the company, and maintain the rapid development of the company. In the future, we will continue to work hard to create first-class and advanced lithium-ion battery materials for existing and potential customers.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

