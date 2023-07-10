North Texas Food Bank Welcomes New Board Members

Five new members join the NTFB board of directors.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) today announced the addition of five new members to its board of directors: Chris Barrett, Edmundo Castañeda, Kim Cockrell, Russell Jones and Tom Walker. Having completed their service, Michael Brookshire, immediate past chair, and Todd Yoder rolled off the board of directors. These changes were effective at the start of the NTFB’s fiscal year on July 1.

“As we work to close the hunger gap in North Texas by providing access to nutritious food, I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders to the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors,” said Jerri Garison, current Board Chair for the North Texas Food Bank. “It’s a privilege to welcome them to the board and I look forward to them bringing their talent and experience to the Food Bank’s mission.”

Chris Barrett is Managing Director and Partner for Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the Dallas office, having joined BCG in 2001. Chris leads BCG's global Post Merger Integration (PMI) business and sits on the leadership teams for BCG’s People and Organization and Corporate Finance and Strategy Practice Areas. Chris collaborates with clients across industries to maximize the financial, strategic, and organizational success of their merger activity. Chris and his team assisted NTFB with modeling tools to predict resource needs during the pandemic as well as helped analyze distribution strategies.

Edmundo Castañeda is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Parkland Health in Dallas, having joined the organization in January 2022. He is responsible for operational leadership of the system, a public hospital district comprised of an 882-bed hospital, ambulatory, post-acute and correctional services, along with a managed care plan. Prior to Parkland, Castañeda was President of Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital in the Greater Sacramento area, a part of CommonSpirit Health. Castañeda has 25 years of professional healthcare experience including senior leadership at large hospitals with ambulatory clinic operations and physician integration models.

Kim Cockrell is Chief Human Resources Officer for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), responsible for TMNA's human resources (HR) function based in Plano, Texas. In this role, she is responsible for the strategic development and implementation of human capital management solutions that drive the acquisition, development, and retention of Toyota team members across North America. Kimberly has been with Toyota for over 16 years and held positions in human resources, enterprise change management, customer experience strategy and operations. She is highly collaborative and known for generating creative HR solutions to drive business results.

Russell C. Jones is Vice President of Brand Strategy for AT&T, a global leader in telecommunications and technology. Russell joined AT&T in 2013 and partners with leaders across AT&T’s businesses and divisions to solve critical brand, marketing, retention and growth challenges. He specializes in building creative brand solutions that incorporate a data-driven understanding of customers, competitors, channels and market dynamics. Prior to AT&T, Russell worked at Microsoft, developing product portfolios and brand growth strategies. He’s also advised companies across the technology, financial, healthcare, and automotive industries as an investment banker and marketing consultant.

Tom Walker is Chief Financial Officer for the Dallas Cowboys and is responsible for investment analysis, operational tracking, and general oversight on all investments and financial matters for the Jerry Jones family and their related business enterprises. Prior to joining the Jones family organization in 2004, he spent nine years at KPMG with a focus on building a global network of practitioners to service KPMG’s ultra-high net worth clients and on assisting the global risk group in conducting due diligence reviews on KPMG’s offices worldwide.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a Board of Directors comprised of some of our region’s most dedicated, strategic leaders. These additions not only strengthen the NTFB as an organization, but they will also have a material impact on how we support communities across our 13-county service area,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “We would also like to thank these directors who completed their service on the Board: Michael Brookshire and Todd Yoder. Their collective contributions helped the organization grow to serve significantly more people at a time when the community needed it most."

Michael Brookshire, Senior Partner at Bain & Company and Managing Partner of Bain’s Texas offices (Dallas, Houston, and Austin), served on the NTFB board since 2015 and chaired the board during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, the North Texas Food Bank provided a record number of meals while developing a long-term operational strategy to provide food for today and hope for tomorrow for people facing hunger in North Texas. Michael and his team at Bain were also instrumental in developing a tool to help the NTFB assess meal gaps in North Texas by zip code so that the NTFB could better meet the needs of North Texans.

Todd Yoder, Corporate Finance Executive with Fluor Corporation, served on the NTFB board since 2017 and was instrumental to the Finance Committee and the Governance Committee during his time of service. During his tenure, he took the lead in updating the North Texas Food Bank’s Investment Policy Statement amongst other initiatives.

The NTFB Board of Directors for the 2024 financial year includes:

Executive Committee

Jerri Garison, Baylor Scott & White Health (Chair)

Ginny Kissling, Ryan, LLC (Vice-Chair)

John Beckert, Community Volunteer

Jeff George, Maytal Capital

Calvin Hilton, Community Volunteer

Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B/Central Market

Retta Miller, Jackson Walker, LLP

Mike Preston, Community Volunteer

Adam Saphier, Trammell Crow Co.

Priya Sarjoo, Grant Thornton, LLP

Members at Large

Aradhana (Anna) Asava, HungerMitao

Chris Barrett, Boston Consulting Group

Edmundo Castañeda, Parkland Health

Kim Cockrell, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA)

Diana Flores, Dallas College Board of Trustees

Marcella Foreman, Community Volunteer

Patti Hansen, Capital One

Don Janacek, FreshOne Holdings, LLC

Russell C. Jones, AT&T

Kim Kesler, KPMG, LLP

Rev. Dr. Lael C. Melville, The Melville Family Foundation

Tom Nelson, Albertsons/Tom Thumb

Andrew Rosen, Kainos Capital, LP

Tom Walker, Dallas Cowboys

Carey Davis*, Junior League of Dallas

Andy Zollinger*, DLA Piper (General Counsel)

*Ex-officio member

The entire NTFB leadership team can be found at https://ntfb.org/about-us/leadership-and-board/.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Feeding Partners and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. It is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org