Limitless X Announces Advancements Towards Safeguarding Against Counterfeit Sales to its Customers

/EIN News/ -- Company report details on recent counterfeit products that have entered into the supply chain



Limitless X sends cease-and-desist letters to protect its customers and brand partners, safeguarding against illegal sales

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Inc (OTCQB: VYBE), an omnipresent direct response marketing company that specializes in developing and marketing health and beauty products through various online platforms, today highlighted the detrimental effects of its counterfeited products that have recently entered into the supply chain and distribution channels. The Company announced that it is taking decisive steps to safeguard and protect customers and brand partners from such merchandise.

Additionally, Limitless X is pursuing legal actions against counterfeiters who have been illegally selling licensed products, including NZT-48, ONESHOT KETO, DIVATRIM and other brands/products of ours through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The counterfeiters exploit the success of the trademark and brand identity to sell unauthorized replicas, often illegally replicating the labeling with unapproved packaging. This practice not only tarnishes the reputation of Limitless X but also undermines the brand equity.

Through its preliminary research, Limitless X has estimated there are SKUs that are generating over $1,000,000.00 a month for these counterfeiters, illegally.

“Limitless’ products are formulated with the high-quality ingredients and proprietary formulas that have been tested and built for our customers’ needs and their lifestyles. Protecting our brands and customers is paramount to our company. Counterfeiters not only pose a threat to our Company but also to our clients and we will not tolerate such malicious behavior. We are determined to hold bad actors accountable and will take appropriate actions to do so.” Said Jas Mathur, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Limitless X Inc.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency that specializes in developing and marketing health and beauty products through direct response advertising. We are known for our distinctive and highly successful celebrity-backed online marketing strategies, while our campaigns are designed to elicit an immediate response from consumers, encouraging them to purchase products directly from our brands’ official website(s). We possess unique capabilities to greatly enhance the reputation and impact of brands, due to our extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and our successful track record in launching new consumer products.

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030