Natural Resource Commission to meet July 13 in Des Moines
Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., July 13, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor, north conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-
Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher and KR Buck. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the July 13 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda
- *Contract Amendment 1—TriEst Ag Group, Inc
- *Contract Amendment 1 – Forum Communications Company
- *Public Land Management Projects
- Approve Minutes of June 8 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- Brass Bluegill Award and Special Recognition
- Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting by Residents” – Final Rule
- Chapter 18 Lease Renewal – Mississippi River – Clayton County
- Chapter 18 Lease – Muscatine County – River Trading Company LTD
- Chapter 18 Lease – Clayton County – Robert and Shelly Amen
- Construction-Small Project: Lake McBride State Park, Johnson County: replace all wood decking, railings and concrete at fishing pier.
- Construction-Large Projects
- Stone State Park, Pavement Maintenance – Woodbury County
- General Discussion
Next meeting, Aug. 9, in Des Moines
For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc