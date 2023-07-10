26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Celebrates Jury Service with Annual Juror Appreciation Month and Week

North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has declared the month of July as Juror Appreciation Month in North Carolina. July is set aside each year to encourage all residents to applaud the efforts of jurors and raise awareness of the importance of jury service. Jurors support the justice system and fulfill this important civic responsibility on a daily basis. In Mecklenburg County, we are celebrating the Twenty-Third Annual Juror Appreciation Week on July 10 through July 14. Several events will be held at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in the Jury Assembly Room (5450) throughout the week.

Jury Appreciation Week will begin with an opening ceremony on Monday, July 10, at 9:30 a.m. and the reading of a Proclamation declaring July as the official Juror Appreciation Month. Court officials and personnel from different agencies in the Courthouse will serve as guest speakers during the week.

For inquiries, please contact Natalie McKinney, Public Information Officer in the Trial Court Administrator’s Office, at Mecklenburg.CAO@nccourts.org.

Read the full press release below.