O-VOID releases today on mobile
Gearhead Games are happy to announce that O-VOID officially releases today on App Store and Google PlayCOPENHAGEN, SJAELLAND, DENMARK, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- O-VOID is the third game developed by Gearhead Games after their previous success with Retro Highway. It aims to take the ideas from our previous games and boils it down to the most condensed, core fun. It takes inspiration from the gameplay of old arcade games, but presented in a more minimal and modern way.
About the game:
O-VOID is a super minimal action runner, where the player will be jumping over obstacles with the tap of a finger. But it is not a regular platformer. The entire level is a circle, which can change direction or flip upside down to throw the player off. This game will challenge the player's reaction time.
Features:
• Simple one-tap gameplay inside mind-bending geometry
• 7 randomly generated levels for endless replayability
• Unique and pumping chiptune soundtrack
• Near impossible challenges to unlock player customizations
• Global leaderboards to compete with the world on
About Gearhead Games
Gearhead Games is a two-man studio founded in 2015 when Nicolai Danielsen and Constantine Berg met on TIGForums and teamed up for a ‘quick collab’ which subsequently turned into their longest development endeavor at the time. Even though some people may tell them that they’re doing a good job, they actually have absolutely no idea what they’re doing.
