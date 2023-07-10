Enteral Feeding Devices Market Expected to Reach $4.42 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.5%

Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2030

Enteral feeding devices market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future estimation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteral feeding devices market size was valued at $2.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.42 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. Enteral feeding is a nutritional therapy that provides nutrients directly in the gastrointestinal tract of patients who are unable to swallow food or who cannot get enough nourishment by eating or drinking. Enteral feeding therapy involves the usage of feeding devices such as pumps and tubes. These medical devices deliver the medications and nutrients directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, OWENS & MINOR, INC., NESTLÉ S.A., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, CARDINAL HEALTH INC., FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA, BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, COOK MEDICAL, INC., DANONE, MOOG INC.

The enteral feeding devices market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segments used to categorize enteral feeding devices:

Product Type:

a. Enteral Feeding Tubes: This includes nasogastric tubes, nasoenteric tubes, gastrostomy tubes, jejunostomy tubes, and others.

b. Enteral Feeding Pumps: These devices deliver enteral nutrition at a controlled rate and can be categorized as gravity-based pumps, syringe pumps, and electronic pumps.

c. Giving Sets: These include bags, containers, and tubes used for delivering enteral nutrition.

d. Enteral Syringes: Specialized syringes designed for enteral feeding.

Age Group:

a. Pediatric: Devices specifically designed for infants and children.

b. Adult: Devices designed for adult patients.

Application:

a. Oncology: Enteral feeding devices used in cancer patients who are unable to consume sufficient nutrition orally.

b. Gastrointestinal Disorders: Devices used for patients with conditions like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

c. Neurological Disorders: Devices used for patients with conditions like stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological disorders.

d. Critical Care: Enteral feeding devices used in intensive care units for critically ill patients.

e. Others: Additional applications can include diabetes, malnutrition, and geriatric care.

End User:

a. Hospitals: Devices used in hospital settings, including general wards, intensive care units, and emergency departments.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Facilities that provide same-day surgical care.

c. Homecare Settings: Enteral feeding devices used in the patient's home under the guidance of healthcare professionals or caregivers.

Geography:

a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East and Africa

