CBP officers seize ammunition at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized 3,150 rounds of ammunition from an individual traveling to Mexico.

Ammunition seized by CBP officers.

“CBP officers conduct outbound inspections, targeting the movement of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other violations,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “This is an important part of the CBP enforcement mission.” 

The incident occurred on July 6, when CBP officers selected a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male, U.S. citizen for a routine inspection. During inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered several ammunition boxes hidden underneath the backseat. Further search resulted in the discovery of 63 boxes containing 3,150 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition located thought the vehicle. 

CBP officers seized the ammunition along with the vehicle and the individual was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

