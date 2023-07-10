Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market Global Trends , Growth Factors and Forecast 2030

Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market drives in demand for technologically advanced mining equipments.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market by Type (Crushing & Screening Equipment, and Mineral Processing Equipment), Application (Construction & Plant Modification, Mining, Foundries & Smelters, and Others), and Mobility (Stationary, Portable, and Mobile): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment was valued at $18.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Growth in construction and infrastructure projects mainly drives the growth of the global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment market. Rise in urbanization as a result of increase in population worldwide is another factor that propels the market demand. In addition, increase in population results in rise in mining activities across the globe owing to development in conveyance and transport sector. This in turn drives the demand for mining equipment thereby driving the demand for crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment during the forecast period.

In addition, growth in focus of government to invest in infrastructure segment followed by various technological innovations by the key manufacturers serves as opportunity for the market. However, inadequate industry infrastructure followed by increase in level of carbon emission restrains the growth of the global crushing, screening and mineral processing equipment market.

Top Players:

The key players operating in this market include Terex Corporation, Sandvik AB, Astec Industries, Inc., Kleemann GMBH, Mccloskey International, Metso Corporation, Screen Machine Industries, Eagle Crusher, and Rubble Master.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market trends

and dynamics.

• By type, crushing and screening equipment segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By application, the construction and plant modification segment registered highest growth in the global crushing, screening, and cost equipment

market in 2020.

• By mobility, the portable segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In depth, the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key

segments between 2020 and 2030.

