Hydrogen Tank Material Market to reach USD 3358 Mn by 2029 at a growth rate of 22.1 percent over the forecast period

Hydrogen Tank Material Market is segmented based on Material Type, Tank Type and End-Use Industry. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size. Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Fuel is expected to boost the Hydrogen Tank Material Market growth.

Market Size in 2022 USD 830 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 3358 Mn CAGR 22.1 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Segment Covered By Material Type, Tank Type and End Use Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Hydrogen Tank Material Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current framework of the report and provides an in-depth analysis of the current framework of the Hydrogen Tank Material Market including its major characteristics. The Hydrogen Tank Material Market growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and challenges are provided in the report with the forecast period of 2022-2029. All the necessary and essential market figures are provided in the report to help the new entrant analyze the Hydrogen Tank Material Market easily.

Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the Hydrogen Tank Material Market size of various segments and sub-segments. Secondary research was used to indent and collect information for the extensive, market-oriented, and commercial analysis of the Hydrogen Tank Material Market. The sources used to obtain key information about major Hydrogen Tank Material Market players, market development, and technology perspectives were investors’ presentations, press releases, expert interviews, SEC filings, and annual reports. Primary research was conducted to verify the quantitative and qualitative information collected through secondary research from the Hydrogen Tank Material Market. The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Hydrogen Tank Material Market players. The Hydrogen Tank Material Market was analyzed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, social, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions.

Increased demand for hydrogen fuel to boost the Hydrogen Tank Material Market growth

Demand for hydrogen fuel is growing rapidly day by day. With high energy and no carbon emissions hydrogen fuel is becoming popular. The tanks are used to store hydrogen safely and efficiently. Advances in material with science and engineering technology along with development of new material is expected to boost the market growth. Increase in the automotive industry has a positive impact in the market growth. Use of high technology vehicles, which uses hydrogen fuel instead of diesel is significantly contributing for the Hydrogen tank material market growth. As the renewable energy sector expands, the demand for hydrogen as an energy carrier is also increasing. This drives the need for efficient hydrogen storage solutions, leading to advancements in hydrogen tank materials.

High cost for developing and manufacturing advanced materials for hydrogen tanks is expected to restrain market growth. The infrastructure for hydrogen production, storage, and distribution is still relatively underdeveloped compared to other energy sources. The lack of a robust and widespread hydrogen infrastructure is expected to limit the market growth.

Asia Pacific to boost the regional Hydrogen Tank Material market growth

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing advancements in material technologies and manufacturing processes for hydrogen tanks. Increased focus on renewable energy strengthens the demand for hydrogen tanks and, consequently, hydrogen tank materials. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed collaborations between countries, industry players, and research institutions to accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen technologies, which is expected to boost market growth. China, Japan, and South Korea significantly contribute to the market growth. China is on the way to increasing its hydrogen sector with huge investments in fuel cell vehicles and in its infrastructure.

Hydrogen Tank Material market segmentation

By Material Type:

Metal

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber



By Tank Type:

Tank 1,2,3,4

Other

Based on Tank Type, the market is segmented into Tank 1,2,3,4, and Other. Tank 4 segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the market over the forecast period. These tanks are manufactured with gas-tight thick rubber membrane and metal. The tanks are lightweight and have high hydrogen capacity compared to other tanks. These tanks are lightweight and have the ability to store more volume of gas and this property of the tank is expected to boost the segment growth in the market.

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Transportation

Industrial

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Based on End use industry the market is segmented into Automotive, Transportation, Industrial, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Others. Industrial segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to hold the largest Hydrogen Tank Material market share over the forecast period. Petroleum refining, metal production, and chemical manufacturing industries depend on hydrogen for various processes. These factors are expected to boost the segment growth in the market.

Hydrogen Tank Material market key players include:

Worthington Industries Inc.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Hexagon Composites ASA

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.

Faber Italy

Toyota Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd.

Avanco Group

Praxair Technology, Inc.

NPROXX

Tenaris

Pragma Industries

Plastic Omnium

Umoe Advanced Composites



