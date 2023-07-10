Food Emulsifiers Market Projected to Reach $ 8.36 Bn by 2032 with 4.8% CAGR - Convenience Foods and Clean Labels Growth

Reports And Data

Food Emulsifiers Market was USD 4.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.36 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market value for Food Emulsifiers Market was USD 4.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.36 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The rising need for convenience foods and drinks, the rising consumption of bakery and confectionery goods, and the expanding appeal of natural and clean-label items are the main drivers of the market revenue growth. Due to shifting lifestyles, growing urbanization, and rising disposable income, the industry is also being driven by an increase in the demand for processed and packaged foods.

The necessity for texture and stability in food products, as well as the rising demand for low-fat food items, are also contributing to the market’s revenue growth. Emulsifiers are widely used in the food and beverage sector to improve product quality and stability, avoid separation, and increase mouthfeel and texture. Also, the rise in market revenue is being driven by the rising demand for functional food products that provide health benefits. Emulsifiers are added to functional food products to improve the flavor, texture, and absorption of nutrients.

Top Leading Players in Food Emulsifiers Market:

Cargill Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, BASF SE, Givaudan SA, Palsgaard A/S, AAK AB, Royal DSM N.V

Various Factors Food Emulsifiers Market:

Increasing Demand for Processed and Convenience Foods: With the changing lifestyle and busy schedules of consumers, there has been a significant rise in the demand for processed and convenience foods. Food emulsifiers play a crucial role in improving the texture, stability, and shelf life of these products, thereby driving the market growth.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in food processing technologies have led to the development of innovative emulsifiers that offer improved functionality and efficiency. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development activities to introduce emulsifiers with enhanced properties, which is positively impacting the market growth.

Growing Awareness about Health and Wellness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking healthier food options. Food emulsifiers help in reducing fat content, improving nutritional profiles, and creating low-fat or fat-free products without compromising on taste and texture. This trend has led to an increased demand for food emulsifiers.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumers are increasingly demanding clean label and natural food ingredients. Food emulsifiers derived from natural sources, such as plant-based emulsifiers, are witnessing a surge in demand. Additionally, the preference for organic and non-GMO emulsifiers is also growing, which is driving market growth.

Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry: The expansion of the food and beverage industry, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to the growth of the food emulsifiers market. The rising number of food processing units, bakeries, confectioneries, and dairy industries is creating a significant demand for emulsifiers to enhance the quality and stability of food products.

Strategic Development:

In 2021, Cargill announced its plans to acquire Leman Decoration Group, a Swiss-based supplier of cake decorations and edible solutions, to expand its portfolio of specialty ingredients for bakery and confectionery customers.

In 2021, BASF SE acquired the vegetable and fruit processing business of Cargill, Inc. to expand its product offerings in the food ingredients market. The acquisition aimed to strengthen BASF’s position in the natural food ingredients market.

In 2020, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. announced that it had completed the acquisition of the natural colors business of Archer Daniels Midland Company. The acquisition was aimed at expanding DuPont’s offerings in the natural food colors market.

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook-

Mono & di-glycerides

Lecithin

Stearoyl lactylates

Sorbitan esters

Others

By Application Outlook-

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Products

Convenience Foods

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

